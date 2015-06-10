LONDON, June 10 Fans of "The Hunger Games"
fantasy films got a glimpse of the last instalment of the
blockbuster franchise with the release of a trailer showing
heroine Katniss Everdeen take a final stand in the rebellion
against dictator President Snow.
"The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2" is the fourth film in
the series of movies which have grossed more than $2 billion at
box offices worldwide and are based on the books by Suzanne
Collins.
Academy Award winner Jennifer Lawrence reprises her role as
the defiant Everdeen, now the face of a mass rebellion planning
all-out war against Snow who runs the autocratic Capitol and
forces young people to compete in gladiatorial-like contests
each year.
"Snow has to pay for what he's done," she says in the
trailer, which was released on Tuesday.
The film also stars Donald Sutherland as Snow, Julianne
Moore as Alma Coin, president of the rebellious District 13, and
the late Philip Seymour Hoffman as Head Gamemaker turned rebel
Plutarch Heavensbee.
"The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2" is scheduled for
release in November.
(Reporting by Reuters Television and Marie-Louise Gumuchian;
Editing by Alison Williams)