LONDON Jan 7 Hit movie versions of Broadway
musicals are rare but the creators of the Disney film of Stephen
Sondheim's revered "Into the Woods" are hoping its smash opening
in the United States will be replicated abroad.
The film starring Meryl Streep as the Witch, Emily Blunt as
the Baker's Wife and Johnny Depp as a louche Wolf is approaching
the $100 million box-office mark since its Christmas Day
opening, its producers said on the eve of its British premiere.
The film earned more on its first weekend than the movie
versions of the Abba musical "Mamma Mia!" or "Les Miserables",
according to industry website Box Office Mojo.
"It's been a great journey and from a business perspective
we're delighted that it is reaching a very, very broad
audience," co-producer Marc Platt said on Wednesday.
"As a little anecdote, I actually called Steve Sondheim and
James Lapine (who wrote the book) the day after it opened on
Christmas Day and was able to say to each of them that in that
one day more people saw the film than experienced it in its two
Broadway runs combined," Platt told a news conference.
It was never certain that "Into the Woods" -- an amalgam of
familiar fairytales including Little Red Riding Hood, Cinderella
and Jack and the Beanstalk which do not turn out as expected --
would make it to the screen.
Director and co-producer Rob Marshall spent years trying to
pull together a cast and get studio backing for a film version
of the musical, which opened on Broadway in 1987.
"It took time because you know musicals are still a risk and
Sondheim musicals are few and far between," Marshall said.
"We brought it to Disney and we were excited that they were
interested in redefining what a modern fairytale could be for
their company. We weren't sure that would be the case and it
was, which was thrilling, but we had to make it for a price."
He said cast members had agreed to "cut their price" to
appear in the film, which was made in just 55 days.
Streep, who said she swam a mile a day to build up her lungs
in preparation for singing in the film, said Marshall had
combined the "big sound" of Hollywood with the intimacy of
Broadway.
"To have them married in one filmic language, that's
unusual," she said. "You can imagine how badly this could have
gone if it were just presented in the Broadway way."
