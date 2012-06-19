By Zorianna Kit
LOS ANGELES, June 19 Filmmakers Kirby Dick and
Amy Ziering explore rape within the U.S. military in the
documentary "The Invisible War", which opens in select movie
theaters on Friday.
With more than 3,000 sexual assault cases reported in the
U.S. military in 2011, according to the Defense Department (here),
and estimates by officials that the problem could be six times
greater than reported, it's a matter that Dick
and Ziering feel can no longer be swept under the rug.
The duo, who exposed closeted politicians who opposed gay
rights in the 2009 film "Outrage", talked with Reuters about
their latest endeavor.
Q: With such a sensitive topic, how did you find your
subjects?
Dick: "We contacted therapists, vet centers, victim
advocates, attorneys to try and get in contact with anybody
who'd been assaulted in the military. Most of our efforts went
into the Internet, working through Facebook and Google searches
.... We ended up contacting over 100 people."
Q: How did you decide who to ultimately feature?
Ziering: "We knew we wanted people as contemporary and as
young as possible so the Department of Defense couldn't say that
this was a problem in the past that has now been corrected. We
knew the (victims) had to have unimpeachable evidence and cases
that were unassailable so we would not have any backlash
ourselves. They also had to be strong enough and recovered
enough from the trauma to withstand public scrutiny that could
come with being part of a film project."
Q: What is the difference between rape in the civilian world
and rape in the military world?
Ziering: "When you get raped in civilian life, you go to a
court that's independent and unbiased to seek justice and
recourse. When you get raped in the military, your only recourse
is to go to your commander, who knows you and likely knows your
rapist.
"When you're raped in the military, you have to go to work
the next day, your rapist has not yet been charged, he's usually
a comrade, a buddy or a higher ranking official. You have to
keep working with him. That's psychologically traumatizing and
damaging."
Dick: "You also can't leave your job. You can't go stay with
your parents, your best friend .... You feel like you're in a
hellish environment where there's no way out."
Q: Do you think there has been a cover-up in regards to rape
in the military?
Dick: "Yes, I do. Many people at very high levels were aware
of this problem for a long time. When reporting would come up,
the military would always deny that there was a problem and then
try to minimize it.
"It's a systemic problem. The military, the Pentagon, the
Department of Defense up until now have not taken on this issue
and gone after these perpetrators, who are serial perpetrators.
... They have not gone after them with the same will that they
fight a war. These are the enemies within."
Q: What needs to be done?
Dick: "(The rapists need to be) investigated, prosecuted and
incarcerated. We wanted to make this film so that it would reach
policy makers and those policy makers would initiate the change
that would protect millions of troops that are at risk
protecting us."
Q: The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in
January and won the audience award. How do you leverage
something like that going forward?
Dick: "Immediately after Sundance we knew we had a film that
could impact people and hopefully cause change. Amy and I
undertook a strategic campaign to get the film to all levels of
the military .... Eventually it got to the hands of the
Secretary of Defense, Leon Panetta, who saw the film. Two days
later he held a press conference and announced some significant
changes."
Q: Is this an anti-military film?
Dick: "This is not an anti-military film. It's a very strong
critique on one aspect of the military. But the military can
address this problem. They have much more control over their
service members than civilian society has over its citizens.
Military men are young, impressionable and can be taught these
values (toward rape) just like all the other core values the
military teaches. It will not only make for a stronger and
better military, but a better society as well."
(Reporting by Zorianna Kit; editing by Jill Serjeant and
Richard Chang)