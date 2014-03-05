TOKYO, March 5 A Japanese farming family is
forced from their home by the Fukushima nuclear disaster, living
in cramped temporary housing under stress as they wait for
permission to return to land worked by their ancestors for
generations.
That is the all-too-real backdrop of "Homeland", the first
Japanese mass-market film set in Fukushima since the world's
worst nuclear crisis in 25 years made the area's name infamous.
Shown at the recent Berlin Film Festival, the movie - called
"Ieji" ("The Road Home") in Japanese - features some scenes shot
in areas once declared no-go zones by the government due to high
radiation levels.
Despite an intense debate about whether to restart the rest
of Japan's nuclear reactors that were idled after the disaster,
director Nao Kubota said he opted to tell a human story.
"I wanted to make a film that would be relevant for a long
time to come, that people could watch in 10, 20, 50 or even 100
years and see that this sort of claustrophobic situation came
about," he said.
"That's what I want everyone to feel - and it's for that
reason that it's not anti-nuclear."
On March 11, 2011, a massive offshore earthquake sent
tsunami tearing through villages in northeastern Japan, setting
off meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant that
irradiated a wide swathe of countryside and forced more than
150,000 people from their homes.
"Homeland", released in Japan nearly three years after the
disaster, centres on long-estranged son Jiro, who secretly moves
into the exclusion zone to reclaim the family farm.
Much is made of the difference between the temporary housing
- with families who owned sprawling farmhouses now living in
small units in a long line - and the open areas in the exclusion
zone where abandoned cows roamed and empty streets were full of
weeds.
"The birds were singing and we felt like we were intruding.
But despite the beauty, everything was frozen in time," said
Kubota, who has a background in documentaries.
"It was beautiful but no one could live there. In a way,
there was something menacing. You couldn't smell it, the colours
hadn't changed, and you couldn't see or physically feel it.
There's that sort of fear."
WALKING A NARROW PATH
This contrast may have helped Kubota get across his message
without making it too obvious, said film critic Yuichi Maeda.
"Taking a camera into the no-go zone and filming there
really shows the claw marks of the nuclear accident," Maeda
said. "He may say he's not anti-nuclear but after seeing the
film I think he actually is."
The touchiness of the nuclear issue tends to cause backers
to shun anything too critical. Even stronger reasons to tread
softly are that film revenues are falling in Japan and viewers
are averse to movies with too heavy a political line.
Other directors have faced a similar dilemma in dealing with
Fukushima. One, Sion Sono, got around it by setting his 2012
movie "Land of Hope" in an unspecified future and the fictional
Nagashima prefecture.
"The moment I told (my usual investors) that this was a film
about nuclear power, they told me it was just too taboo," Sono
said.
"In the end we just had to cobble together money to make it,
including from overseas," he said. "People don't want to think
about the nuclear issue."
But Kubota's "Homeland" - however subtle its message - has
struck a nerve with at least some viewers.
"Prime Minister Abe is plugging nuclear power as though
nothing happened in Fukushima," said Takashi Nakamura, 68. "The
movie made me feel there's something wrong with that."
(Writing by Elaine Lies; Editing by John O'Callaghan)