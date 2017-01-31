LOS ANGELES Jan 30 Fourteen years after their
last onscreen pairing as mentor and Neo in the Matrix trilogy,
Keanu Reeves and Laurence Fishburne have reunited in "John Wick
Chapter 2", and Reeves is especially excited about the prospect.
The sequel to 2014's "John Wick" follows the legendary
hitman of the title, who is once again forced out of retirement
upon discovering a large bounty has been put on his head after
he returns to the criminal underworld to repay a blood oath.
"What's the best bit? How about I'll just say that in the
big picture of it, that that could actually happen, the chance
to work with Laurence Fishburne again, to get to play John Wick
again," Reeves said at the film's premiere on Monday night.
Italian actor Riccardo Scamarcio, who plays a villain in the
movie, joked about having spent a lifetime in preparation.
"As an actor, I'm training myself to die since I was five,"
he said. "Finally I have the possibility to do this in a big
American movie, so it's a very important target."
At the premiere, director Chad Stahelski spoke about already
being on the lookout for ideas for a third movie in the
franchise, saying, "We have a stack of notebooks for the third
one, and we're currently raking through them to pull out the
best ideas and where the story can go."
"John Wick Chapter 2" hits theaters on February 10.
(Reporting by Karishma Singh)