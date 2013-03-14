LOS ANGELES, March 14 Hollywood newcomer Colin
Trevorrow was named on Thursday as the director of the
long-awaited fourth installment of dinosaur movie franchise
"Jurassic Park."
Universal Pictures said that Steven Spielberg, who directed
the first two movies in the $1.9 billion worldwide franchise,
will be the executive producer of "Jurassic Park 4" will not
direct.
Trevorrow, 36, is little known in Hollywood. He directed the
independent movie "Safety Not Guaranteed," shown at the 2012
Sundance Film Festival, and had previously made a TV movie and
documentary.
Universal said that "Jurassic Park 4" will be made in 3D but
did not announce a release date.
Spielberg announced in 2011 that a fourth film was in
development, and speculation had been rife about whether he
would direct it.
The original "Jurassic Park," first released in 1993, will
return to U.S. movie theaters in April in a 3D conversion.
Universal, a unit of Comcast Corp, gave no details
of casting or the plot for "Jurassic Park 4."