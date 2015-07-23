(Adds background on film and studio)
LOS ANGELES, July 23 After taking the summer box
office by storm with more than $1.5 billion globally, the
"Jurassic World" dinosaurs will be getting a sequel slated for
June 22, 2018, Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures said
Thursday.
"Jurassic World," which rebooted Steven Spielberg's
"Jurassic Park" dinosaur franchise in June, has become the third
highest-grossing film in history, behind only James Cameron's
"Titanic" and "Avatar."
The sequel will see the film's leads Chris Pratt and Bryce
Dallas Howard return, along with Spielberg as executive producer
and "Jurassic World" director Colin Trevorrow penning the
script. An official title for the sequel and the director have
yet to be announced.
"Jurassic World," co-produced with Legendary Pictures,
exceeded early expectations to achieve the largest opening
weekend in movie history with $524.1 million at the global box
office.
The film added to an already stellar year for Universal
Pictures, which became the fastest studio to hit $2 billion at
the box office in a calendar year last month, buoyed by the
success of February's "Fifty Shades of Grey," April's "Furious
7" and May's "Pitch Perfect 2."
In its earnings report on Thursday, Comcast said revenue at
the film studio rose 93 percent from a year earlier to $2.3
billion, bolstered by "Furious 7" and "Jurassic World."
Upcoming Universal movies this year include M Night
Shyamalan's horror "The Visit," drama "Everest," Aaron Sorkin's
"Steve Jobs" biopic and Guillermo Del Toro's gothic horror
"Crimson Peak."
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Mary Milliken, Lisa
Von Ahn and Marguerita Choy)