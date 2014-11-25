UPDATE 3-Customers take shine to Tiffany's cheaper, fashion jewelry
* Q4 adj. profit $1.45/shr vs. est. $1.38/shr (Adds details, analyst comment)
LOS ANGELES Nov 25 The first documentary made with the cooperation of Nirvana singer Kurt Cobain's family will be released in 2015, U.S. premium cable network HBO said on Tuesday.
"Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck" will be directed by Brett Morgen, the Oscar-nominated filmmaker of 1999 boxing documentary "On the Ropes," and will focus on the rocker's life through the lens of home movies, journals and previously unheard music.
Cobain committed suicide at age 27 in 1994. His heavily distorted brand of rock music that touched on themes like social alienation became a touchstone of 1990s Generation X and sparked the grunge-rock movement centered in Seattle.
The film will also be produced by Universal Pictures International Entertainment Content Group. Cobain's daughter Frances Bean Cobain will also serve as an executive producer.
Nirvana was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year. (Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Patricia Reaney and Marguerita Choy)
March 17 Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein saw his overall compensation fall slightly, reflecting lower revenues at the bank in the first half of 2016.
SAO PAULO, March 17 Brazilian for-profit education company Estácio Participações SA denied a report on Friday that top managers were attempting to boycott a sale to larger rival Kroton Educacional SA, the latest hurdle to a deal that would create the sector's global leader.