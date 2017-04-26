UPDATE 1-Blimp at U.S. Open golf tourney crashes in Wisconsin
ERIN, Wisconsin June 15 A blimp carrying advertising at the U.S. Open golf tournament in Wisconsin crashed on Thursday, injuring the pilot, tournament officials said.
LOS ANGELES, April 26 Brightly-dressed dancers abseiled down the facade of Los Angeles City Hall as city officials declared Tuesday as "La La Land Day", in honor of the Oscar-winning film.
The romantic musical, about a struggling actress who falls in love with a jazz musician against the backdrop of a dreamy Los Angeles, won six Oscar awards, including best director.
"A day when you can celebrate your dreams," said Mayor Eric Garcetti, presenting a framed declaration to writer and director Damien Chazelle.
"You can dance safely somewhere near your car, preferably not in traffic, take a date up to Griffith Park, fall in love with somebody, or just with your city all over again," Garcetti said, referring to a famed recreational area that sprawls over 4,200 acres (1,700 hectares). (Reporting by Reuters Television; Editing by Darren Schuettler)
ERIN, Wisconsin June 15 A blimp carrying advertising at the U.S. Open golf tournament in Wisconsin crashed on Thursday, injuring the pilot, tournament officials said.
NEW YORK, June 15 The current sell-off in U.S. technology shares has brought rare good news for short sellers, but they are not in any rush to boost their bearish bets against the shares of the biggest tech companies, data from financial analytics firm S3 Partners showed.
NEW YORK, June 15 Japanese air bag maker Takata Corp is preparing to file for bankruptcy as early as next week as it works toward a preliminary deal for financial backing with U.S. auto parts maker Key Safety Systems Inc, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.