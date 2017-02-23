LONDON Feb 23 The Oscar buzz around romance
musical "La La Land" and its 14 nominations at Hollywood's top
film awards has come to London, with two golden statues of stars
Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling erected in the heart of the city.
The 2.5 metre (8.2 ft) high statues depict the movie's cover
poster scene of the two actors dancing. They were placed on the
balcony of the Odeon cinema in London's Leicester Square, the
venue for numerous movie premieres.
The statues, which took more than 360 hours to make, will
remain in place in the run up to Sunday's Academy Awards.
