LOS ANGELES Jan 24 Sony Pictures Entertainment
has purchased the film rights to Facebook Inc executive
Sheryl Sandberg's bestselling memoir on female empowerment,
"Lean In," a source familiar with the deal said on Friday.
Sony Pictures' Columbia Pictures division will handle
development of the script, which will be based on themes in the
book and not on Sandberg's life, the source said. The script
will be written by Nell Scovell who helped Sandberg, Facebook's
chief operating officer, pen the book.
Sandberg will donate her portion of proceeds from the deal
to her Lean In foundation, the source said.
Sony Pictures is the film and television arm of Sony Corp
.
The deal was first reported by industry website Deadline
Hollywood.
Sony Pictures spokesman Charles Sipkins declined to comment.
"Lean In" reignited debate over women's opportunities in the
professional world after it was published last March. It focuses
on ways for women to attain more power in the workplace,
including how to command more respect from colleagues.
At age 44, Sandberg is considered to be one of the world's
youngest billionaires after shares of Facebook rose earlier this
week and made her one of the few women to cross the $1 billion
mark in net worth.
Sandberg worked for the U.S. Treasury Department and Google
Inc before joining Facebook in 2008.
Columbia Pictures also distributed 2010's "The Social
Network," about the founding of Facebook by Mark Zuckerberg.