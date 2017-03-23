By Jon Herskovitz
| AUSTIN, Texas, March 23
AUSTIN, Texas, March 23 A deadly Martian
creature hunts astronauts within the close, claustrophobic
confines of a space ship in new thriller "Life," which is an
exploration into mankind's hubris in its search for
extraterrestrial life.
"Life," out in theaters on Friday, follows the astronauts
aboard the International Space Station (ISS) as they discover
and nurture a living organism from Mars.
As the alien life form, initially a cute little blob named
Calvin, quickly grows and becomes stronger the astronauts find
themselves fighting for their lives within the confines of the
space station.
"When we go out and we take something from its natural
habitat ... the question is when do we step over the threshold
of ownership and maybe gradually create our own disaster?"
actress Rebecca Ferguson, who plays the newest recruit aboard
the ISS, told Reuters at the South by Southwest festival in
Austin, Texas where the film premiered.
Deadly aliens have long been a fascination for Hollywood
movies, such as 1996's "Independence Day," in which aliens try
to destroy Earth, and 1979's "Alien" in which an
extraterrestrial monster hunts humans on a spaceship, much like
the plot of "Life."
The appeal of a space thriller lies in the isolation and
close confines of the environment, said Ryan Reynolds, who plays
an engineer aboard the ISS.
"People love stories like that where you're stuck and you've
got to deal with whatever problem you have in the five or six
rooms available to you to neutralize it or do whatever you need
to do, so I think it's kind of panic-inducing," Reynolds said.
The thriller is heightened by the zero gravity environment
that the film is set within, said Jake Gyllenhaal, who plays a
military veteran doctor on board the ISS. The cast spent the
majority of the film shoot suspended on harnesses to emulate how
astronauts move without gravity.
"You never really know what's up and what's down,"
Gyllenhaal said. "A horror film and a thriller where you don't
know where that next thing is coming, it makes it four or five
times more terrifying."
(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Writing by Piya Sinha-Roy;
Editing by Andrew Hay)