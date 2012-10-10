LONDON Oct 10 The London film festival opens on
Wednesday with the European premiere of Tim Burton's stop-motion
3D animation drama "Frankenweenie", kicking off the 12-day
cinema showcase where more than 220 movies and documentaries
will be screened.
It closes on Oct. 21 with another European premiere, Mike
Newell's adaptation of the classic Dickens novel "Great
Expectations" starring Ralph Fiennes as Abel Magwitch and Helena
Bonham Carter as Miss Havisham.
While not yet on a par with other festivals like Cannes and
Toronto, which feature world premieres in their official
selections, London allows people living in the capital to catch
up with the latest arthouse movies from around the globe.
There will be stars on the red carpet too, most notably on
Oct. 18 when the Rolling Stones, one of rock'n'roll's biggest
bands celebrating their 50th anniversary in 2012, appear to
promote a new documentary "Crossfire Hurricane".
The movie, which is set to some of the group's most famous
tracks, will focus mainly on the first 20 years, including the
death in 1969 of founder member Brian Jones, musicians coming
and going and memorable live performances.
The London film festival's new director Clare Stewart said
several of the bigger titles would be screened at dozens of
cinemas across Britain simultaneously with the premieres.
"Audiences around the UK will not only have the opportunity
to see the film simultaneous to its premiere at Leicester Square
... but we'll also have the opportunity to see the red carpet
action via live satellite," she told Reuters.
Asked whether she would like to see more world premieres at
the festival, she replied that several British films would debut
in London.
"World premieres are only important in one context and
that's about international media and reach, and that's
important. But that's by no means the only reason for a
festival," she added.
Other big names appearing in London to promote their movies
include Maggie Smith for Dustin Hoffman's directorial debut
"Quartet", Ben Affleck for his spy thriller "Argo" and Helen
Hunt for "The Sessions".
Among the movies Stewart has highlighted this year is
"Wadjda", which first screened in Venice last month, made by
Saudi Arabia's first female director Haifaa Al Mansour.
Mansour is one of 12 debut directors shortlisted for the
Sutherland Award honouring first-time filmmakers, as the
festival aims to boost the profile of its prizes.
The main competition, also 12-strong and to be decided by a
jury led by playwright and screenwriter David Hare, includes
"After Lucia" from Mexico, "Fill the Void" from Israel, "Ginger
and Rosa" from Britain and "In the House" from France.
At this year's awards ceremony on Oct. 20 at the grand
Banqueting House in central London, Burton and Bonham Carter
will both receive a BFI Fellowship, the highest honour given by
the British Film Institute industry body.