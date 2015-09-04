WASHINGTON, Sept 4 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Most
people know Pakistani Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai,
who was shot by the Taliban in 2012 for demanding girls' right
to education, but few have heard of the 19th century Afghan
heroine she was named after.
According to Pashtun tradition, Malalai of Maiwand spurred
her countrymen to victory against British troops in 1880, taking
to the battlefield to rally a demoralised Afghan force with a
verse about martyrdom. She was later struck down and killed.
The legend is recounted in "He Named Me Malala", a new
documentary about Yousafzai, now 18, whose attack while riding a
school bus shocked the world.
"You named her after a girl who spoke out and was killed.
It's almost as if you said she'd be different," director Davis
Guggenheim tells Yousafzai's father, Ziauddin, in the film.
"You're right," he replies.
Filmed over 18 months, the intimate portrait shows a
teenager more at ease on the world stage - speaking at U.N.
headquarters in New York - or addressing students in Syrian
refugee camps than with classmates in Britain where she was
flown for surgery.
"In this new school, it's hard," she says, admitting a lack
of shared experiences with the other girls.
While much is known about Yousafzai's advocacy work, the
documentary lifts the lid on her family life in central England
with much humour generated by her two brothers.
"She's a little bit naughty," says Yousafzai's youngest
brother, who she introduces as "a good boy" in contrast to her
other brother who she calls "the laziest one".
She giggles when asked if she would ever ask a boy on a
date.
BE SILENT OR STAND UP
Using archive footage and voice recordings of Islamist
leader Fazlullah, the documentary captures the steady crackdown
on freedoms in Yousafzai's native Swat Valley, including schools
destroyed by bombs and music CDs burned.
Encouraged by her teacher father, Yousafzai began blogging
for the BBC at the age of 11. Writing anonymously, she described
life under the harsh edicts of the Taliban, bombed-out schools,
executions under the cover of dark and girls' education limited
to reading the Koran.
She later made public appearances in Swat Valley, calling
for girls' right to an education.
"My father and my mother both inspired me to believe in
myself. In a society where women's rights are not respected, my
parents gave me examples," Yousafzai said at a screening of the
documentary in Washington DC this week.
"There's a moment where you have to choose to be silent or
to stand up," she says in the film. "My father only gave me the
name Malala, he didn't make me Malala. I chose this life and now
I must continue it."
Ziauddin Yousafzai said the film was not the story of one
family but millions suffering because of war and conflict,
adding that millions of Syrian children had been deprived of an
education.
"When you meet these girls, their passion and taste for
education it is remarkable. They want to learn," he said in
Washington.
"In the global south, in developing countries, most of the
children fight every day to get educated. Many families have
sold their whole property - their cows, their farm and
everything to get their children educated."
Yousafzai's Malala Fund, which support girls' secondary
education, wants the film to be shown in schools to
inspire students to stand against bullying, racism and human
rights violations.
The movie opens in theatres in the United States from Oct. 2
before it is released in Britain later in the month.
