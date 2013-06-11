June 11 British actor Henry Cavill joins Kevin Costner and Russell Crowe in the latest big screen incarnation of the all-American superhero Superman in director Zack Snyder's dark and gritty "Man of Steel" which opens in U.S. theaters on June 14.

Following is a roundup of reviews of "Man of Steel" released by Warner Bros, a unit of Time Warner Inc :

The Guardian (3 out of 5 stars)

"Superman reboot provides visual fireworks when our hero flies but (the) liaison between Clark Kent and Lois Lane is a damp squib ... the failure to cook up much in the way of meaningful interaction for the pair throughout the film's midsection means that "Man of Steel" begins to labour even as the visual spectacle intensifies: no amount of whip-pans and crash-zooms, spaceship flameouts or collapsing edifices can compensate for an inert focal relationship." - Andrew Pulver

Total Film (4 out of 5 Stars)

"A bracing attempt to bring the legend back into contention that successfully separates itself from other Super-movies but misses some of their warmth and charm. But given the craft and class, this could be the start of something special." - Matthew Leyland

Empire (4 out of 5 stars)

"The robust and clearly confident Zack Snyder was certainly a good choice to call action on this; it is just what you'd expect of a Superman movie from the guy who made "Watchmen." A man, appropriately, whose favourite word is "awesome" ... Closely followed by "super-awesome". - Dan Jolin

The Hollywood Reporter:

"Zack Snyder's huge, backstory-heavy extravaganza is a rehab job that perhaps didn't cry out to be done but proves so overwhelmingly insistent in its size and strength that it's hard not to give in. Warner Bros.' new tentpole should remain firmly planted around the world for much of the summer." - Todd McCarthy

Variety

"This heavily hyped, brilliantly marketed tentpole attraction seems destined to soar with worldwide audiences this summer, even if the humorless tone and relentlessly noisy (visually and sonically) aesthetics leave much to be desired - chiefly, a "Steel" sequel directed with less of an iron fist." - Scott Foundas (Reporting by Belinda Goldsmith, editing by Paul Casciato)