LOS ANGELES Dec 11 From playing a lowly office
salesman to traveling across Middle Earth with a pack of
dwarves, British actor Martin Freeman has carved out a career of
eclectic roles that showcase his deadpan comedy style.
Freeman, 42, rose to recognition as lovesick salesman Tim
Canterbury on the British mockumentary "The Office." He is
notable for playing literary characters on screen - Arthur Dent
in the 2005 film adaptation of Douglas Adams' "The Hitchhiker's
Guide to the Galaxy" and war veteran sidekick John Watson in the
BBC's contemporary re-imagining of "Sherlock."
Most recently Freeman was Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson's
epic cinematic adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien's "The Hobbit." He
returns to the role in Warner Bros' "The Hobbit: Desolation of
Smaug," the second installment of the cinematic trilogy in U.S.
theaters on Friday.
Freeman talked to Reuters about reprising the role, the
challenges of maintaining character and avoiding being typecast
in Hollywood.
Q: Where do audiences find Bilbo physically and mentally in
the "Desolation of Smaug"?
A: They find him very much on the road. When you first see
him, he's scouting around for danger and reporting back to the
dwarves and the wizard about what he's seeing, so we join him
definitely as part of the band of brothers.
And in not too long, we see him not just part of it, but as
an absolutely invaluable part of this group because he saves
their lives on more than one occasion, gets them out of prison
and finds the secret door to Erebor, so he's vital, I would say.
Q: What's the biggest change in Bilbo's character?
A: He's more confident I suppose. He's still essentially the
same person that he was, but the experiences that he's had have
given him confidence because he knows his worth to the group
now, he's not having to prove it. That inevitably is going to
give him a different standing in the group, although he's still
not quite one of the dwarves, and he's aware that not all of the
dwarves have taken him to their heart.
Q: What was your biggest challenge with taking on Bilbo?
A: To have a job over that period of time and what is now
three films. It was going to be two, and when I first took it
on, I thought I've got to sustain this over two films, and now
it's three. It's just keeping an eye on where you are and what
your character is doing, and what he feels or thinks at any
given moment on that day in that journey, because we're
obviously shooting very much out of sequence.
Q: You won 'Best Hero' for Bilbo at MTV's Movie Awards this
year, and at a screening for the second film there were big
cheers from the audience when Bilbo first popped up on screen.
Did you ever think that would happen for your character?
A: No, I guess not. To be absolutely honest, I didn't think
one way or the other. I'm certainly glad people think that
rather than booing him. If they were booing him, I've definitely
done something wrong.
Q: Season 3 of "Sherlock" will be kicking off in January.
What will we see of John Watson's arc in this season?
A: He's moved on from what he thinks is Sherlock's death two
years ago. He's moved on and he's fallen in love. And that is
obviously the biggest change in his life. Sherlock is no longer
around, he hasn't got his friend anymore. He hasn't got those
adventures or that life, so he's back practicing medicine, and
with a very serious girlfriend.
That's where we pick him up and not at Baker Street, not
living that life anymore. And he's content with where he is.
Q: What's been your biggest challenge in navigating
Hollywood?
A: My only navigation on those waters is artistic, and that
might sound very precious, but I try and make it true. Some
people have asked me for advice about the film business. I know
nothing about the film industry, I know absolutely nothing ... I
suppose you try not to get too typecast, you try that with
varying degrees of success.