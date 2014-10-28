(Adds details and quotes throughout)
By Piya Sinha-Roy
LOS ANGELES Oct 28 The Marvel cinematic
universe is expanding with new characters Doctor Strange, Black
Panther and Captain Marvel, who will be the first female
superhero to anchor her own Marvel film, the Walt Disney
Co-owned studio said on Tuesday.
Marvel's new slate of eight superhero films announced at a
fan event includes both sequels to its stream of box office hits
and new franchises, with "Doctor Strange" kicking off the
newcomers in 2016.
Doctor Strange is a former neurosurgeon who loses the
ability to perform surgery and turns to magic. Despite
widespread reports that he would be played by British actor
Benedict Cumberbatch, Marvel did not confirm casting.
"We are excited to tap into what excites us the most, which
is the supernatural," Marvel studio president Kevin Feige said.
"If (casting) were confirmed, we would have introduced him
today. Every single actor of a certain age has been rumored to
be Doctor Strange," he added.
Feige also said there is plenty of time to find an actress
to play Captain Marvel, the alter-ego of a character named Carol
Danvers, for the film that will be released in July 2018.
While Marvel has female superheroes like Black Widow played
by Scarlett Johansson, this is the first time a woman will
anchor a film in what is widely seen as an effort to bring more
women and girls to the fanboy heavy Marvel universe.
Feige said there are no plans for a stand-alone Black Widow
film, but that Johansson's character will continue to be
featured prominently in the other Marvel films.
Black Panther, the superhero alter-ego of T'Challa, will
premiere in 2017 and will be played by "42" actor Chadwick
Boseman, who will also appear in "Captain America: Civil War,"
the third installment of the "Captain America" franchise
starring Chris Evans.
Boseman and Evans were joined by "Iron Man" Robert Downey
Jr. at the event held where fans erupted in screams and cheers
while the actors bantered on stage for a few minutes.
Disney has had a succession of blockbuster hits from its
recently acquired Marvel Studios, from Downey Jr's "Iron Man,"
Evans' "Captain America" and Chris Hemsworth's "Thor."
Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston, who plays popular supervillain
Loki, will return in "Thor: Ragnarok" in July 2017, and Feige
said the film will set a new timeline of events that will be
followed in future Marvel films, which are often interconnected.
"Avengers: Infinity War," the third installment of the
ensemble superhero franchise, will be split into two parts, with
part one released in May 2018 and part two in May 2019.
With Disney Animation releasing its first Marvel-inspired
movie "Big Hero 6" next week and "Ant-Man" and "Avengers: Age of
Ultron" scheduled for next year, Marvel is pushing ahead with
new characters and franchises.
In addition to new solo superheroes, Marvel will unveil the
ensemble cast of "Inhumans" in 2018 for its 20th film, with
Feige saying he hopes it will lead to numerous spin-off
franchises.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Mary Milliken, Steve
Orlofsky and Cynthia Osterman)