By Rollo Ross and Patrick Graham
LONDON, Oct 22 Launching his 20th blockbuster in
a decade in London on Tuesday, studio exec Kevin Feige is
dismissive of any suggestion that the superhero movie is near
its sell-by date.
Feige is one of the main movers in the Disney-owned
Marvel Studios operation that has grown steadily since emerging
as competition for "Batman" just over a decade ago.
With franchises including "Spider-Man", the "X-Men", "Iron
Man" and last year's "The Avengers" they have scored well above
$10 billion at the box office since expanding from cartoons into
live action film around the turn of the Millennium.
But is there no hint of creative fatigue creeping in?
"I don't know if there's an infinite amount of expansion
that we can do," Feige told Reuters ahead of the premiere of
"Thor: The Dark World" in London. "But if you look at the
comics, they've been telling a story a month for 50 years or so,
so there's a lot of stories we can tell.
"I'd like to think that as long as we keep surprising
audiences, as long as we keep taking chances and evolving
characters in our movies so that they can't quite pin us down or
tell where we're going to go next, that we'll keep the audiences
engaged and they'll keep coming to see it."
So far this year, the Superman reboot "Man of Steel" has
cleared $662 million and "Iron Man 3" some $1.2 billion
worldwide, double what the first two movies in that franchise
pulled in individually, according to the ticket tracking website
Boxofficemojo.com.
"There's a certain amount of spectacle and scale with
superhero movies that makes people think its time to drive out
and see them on a big screen," Feige said.
"Then its the characters. I think people like to see a
flawed hero overcome their flaws to prevail."
SCI-FI MYTH
For the second "Thor" movie, Feige and his director Alan
Taylor have banked firmly on humour, often found in juxtaposing
everyday life in the film's London setting with the
hammerwielding Norse God of the title.
"It was watching other movies in the Marvel universe that
made we realise that if you don't keep people laughing then
you're in trouble," Taylor said.
Like its predecessor - which took $450 million worldwide -
Thor is in essence a sci-fi movie with the catch that its hero
and the more advanced technologically society he comes from,
stems from Viking myth.
After "The Avengers", the film is the third outing for Thor
and his brother Loki, a morally dubious character who straddles
the line between good and evil.
"One answer (on why superhero movies are so popular) is
that, in quite a divided world, they are unifying in a very
joyful way," says British actor Tom Hiddleston, who plays Loki.
"Really superhero films are about a triumph of good over evil."
Having branched into television this year with the "Agents
of Shield" series in the United States, Marvel are readying
"Captain America" and "Avengers" sequels and are also set to
introduce new, less well-known characters in "Guardians of the
Galaxy" and "Ant-Man" over the next two years.
For Australian-born Chris Hemsworth, riding a wave of
critical praise for Formula 1 movie "Rush" and contracted to
play Thor for years to come, there is no sign of fatigue.
"They seem to certainly be at the forefront of pop culture
and what kids are talking about and what have you. Its great to
be in amongst it, at its kind of height when there's this much
enthusiasm," he said.
(Editing by Alison Williams)