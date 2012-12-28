* Damon pairs up with Gus Van Sant for third time
* Co-wrote script with John Krasinski
* Damon says film does not have a stance on fracking
By Zorianna Kit
LOS ANGELES, Dec 28 The hot-button topic of
"fracking" has finally made its way to Hollywood in the new
movie "Promised Land," out in U.S. theaters on Friday, with
actors Matt Damon and John Krasinski teaming up to further the
debate on the energy drilling technique.
The film explores the social impact of hydraulic fracturing
drilling technique, or "fracking," which has sparked nation-wide
environmental and political battles over its impact on drinking
water, U.S. energy use, seismic activity and other areas.
"Promised Land" will see Damon, 42, reunite with director
Gus Van Sant for the third time, following their success with
1997 film "Good Will Hunting and 2002's "Gerry."
In their latest film, Damon plays a corporate salesman who
goes to a rural U.S. town to buy or lease land on behalf of a
gas company looking to drill for oil. He soon faces opposition
from a slick environmentalist, played by Krasinski.
In real life, Damon hasn't shied away from getting involved
in political and social issues, working with charities and
organizations to eradicate AIDS in developing countries,
bringing attention to atrocities in Sudan's Darfur region,
providing safe drinking water and stopping trees from being
chopped and used for junk mail.
Yet "Promised Land," which Damon also co-wrote and produced,
doesn't take a noticeable stance on "fracking." The actor would
not publicly state his own views, telling Reuters that he didn't
think his opinion had "any bearing" on the film.
"The point is that the movie should start a conversation.
It's certainly not a pro-fracking movie, but we didn't want to
tell people what to think," Damon said.
The actor said he and Krasinski never set out to make a
socially conscious film, and "fracking" was added in later, as a
backdrop to the story.
"It wasn't that we said we wanted to make a movie about
'fracking' as much as we wanted to make a movie about American
identity, about real people. We wanted to make a movie about the
country today, where we came from, where we are and where we are
headed," Damon said.
"'Fracking' was perfect because the stakes are so incredibly
high and people are so divided. It asks all the questions about
short-term thinking versus long-term thinking."
Hydraulic fracturing entails pumping water laced with
chemicals and sand at high pressure into shale rock formations
to break them up and unleash hydrocarbons. Critics worry that
"fracking" fluids or hydrocarbons can still leak into water
tables from wells, or above ground.
FROM 'ADJUSTMENT BUREAU' TO 'PROMISED LAND'
At first glance, the pairing of Damon with Krasinski may not
come across as the perfect fit, as Damon has primarily been
associated with longtime friend and collaborator Ben Affleck,
both of whom won Oscars for writing "Good Will Hunting."
Damon later become a colleague and friend to a number of key
Hollywood players, including George Clooney and Brad Pitt, with
whom he co-starred in the "Ocean's Eleven" franchise.
Krasinski, 33, is best known for playing sardonic Jim
Halpert on NBC's long-running television series, "The Office,"
and has had occasional supporting roles in films such as 2008's
"Leatherheads."
Damon and Krasinski came together after meeting through
Krasinski's wife, Emily Blunt, who co-starred with Damon in the
2011 film "The Adjustment Bureau." Damon said he and his wife
started double-dating with Krasinski and Blunt, through which
their collaboration on "Promised Land" came about.
The duo's busy work schedules forced them to moonlight on
weekends to make "Promised Land."
"John showed up at my house every Saturday at breakfast and
we would write all day until dinner," Damon said. "Then we'd do
it again on Sunday. I have four kids so he would come to me."
But Damon's determination to make the film his feature
directorial debut fell though when his acting schedule changed,
making it impossible to direct "Promised Land," so he turned to
Van Sant.
"My first inclination was to send the script to somebody I'd
worked with before," he said. "Gus seemed like the most obvious
choice and I realized later that I'd never written anything that
anyone else had directed, except Gus. I have a real comfort
level with him."
Damon said he has not given up on his dream of directing
movies and has his eye on a project at movie studio Warner
Bros., which has a deal with Damon and Affleck's joint
production company, Pearl Street Films.
With Affleck's third directorial effort "Argo" becoming an
awards contender, Damon joked that the film's success can only
be a good thing for his own budding directing career.
"I now happen to be partnered with the hottest director in
Hollywood!" he said, laughing.
