March 18 "Maze Runner" star Dylan O'Brien was injured on the set of the latest movie in the young adult franchise, and production on the film has been shut down while he recovers, movie studio 20th Century Fox said on Friday.

O'Brien, 24, was taken to a hospital in Vancouver, Canada for observation and treatment, Fox said in a statement.

Hollywood trade publication Variety and celebrity website TMZ said O'Brien was hit by a car and suffered multiple injuries on the Vancouver set of the upcoming "Maze Runner: The Death Cure."

Fox declined to comment on the severity of O'Brien's injuries or how they occurred.

"Production on the film will be shut down while he recovers. Our thoughts go out to Dylan for a full and speedy recovery," Fox said in its statement.

TMZ said O'Brien, who plays Thomas in the franchise, suffered multiple broken bones in the accident.

"Maze Runner: The Death Cure" is scheduled for release in February 2017 and is the third film in the successful movie franchise set in a dystopian world based on James Dashner's young adult novels. (Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Andrea Ricci)