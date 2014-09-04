LOS ANGELES, Sept 4 Premium cable network HBO said on Thursday it had acquired the rights to a Mick Jagger-produced documentary on soul singer James Brown and would air the film on Oct. 27.

"Mr. Dynamite: The Rise of James Brown" features rare and unseen footage of Brown, dubbed the "Godfather of Soul," and follows his evolution from a rhythm and blues frontman in the 1950s to a funk and soul solo artist in the 1960s and 1970s.

Known for hits including "I Got You (I Feel Good)," "Get Up (I Feel Like Being a) Sex Machine" and "It's a Man's Man's Man's World," Brown won a handful of Grammy awards and earned a place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He died in 2006 at the age of 73.

"We spoke with the extraordinary people who knew James well and worked alongside him throughout his career," Jagger, who collaborated with Oscar-winning documentarian Alex Gibney on the film, said in a statement issued by HBO, a unit of Time Warner Inc.

"By hearing their fascinating stories and memories, we were able to paint the full picture of James as both a musical artist and social activist, whose legacy and impact on the music industry is ever-present," Jagger said.

Jagger, 71, best known as the hip-swinging Rolling Stones frontman, has dipped his hand into the film industry in the past, including an acting role in the 1970 film "Ned Kelly."

He also has produced numerous music documentaries, and was a producer on this year's James Brown biopic "Get On Up," which starred Chadwick Boseman. (Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Eric Kelsey and Paul Simao)