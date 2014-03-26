By Eric Kelsey
| LOS ANGELES, March 26
LOS ANGELES, March 26 After spending a decade at
the Hogwarts school of Witchcraft and Wizardry in the "Harry
Potter" film franchise, actress Emma Watson put her magical
training to good use for her first big budget post-Potter role,
in biblical action blockbuster "Noah."
In director Darren Aronofsky's movie, out in U.S. and
Canadian theaters on Friday, Watson plays Ila, the wife of
Noah's eldest son, Shem, who is played by Douglas Booth.
The film distributed by Viacom Inc's Paramount
Pictures stars Russell Crowe as the ark-building Noah and
Jennifer Connelly as his wife, Naameh, in a dark, psychological
reimagining of the Old Testament flood story.
Three Arab countries have banned the Hollywood film on
religious grounds even before its worldwide premiere and several
others are expected to follow suit.
Oxfordshire, England-native Watson, 23, spoke to Reuters
about how the "Harry Potter" films prepared her for the
physically punishing role, the challenge of realistically
portraying childbirth on screen and working with a cast of
veteran actors.
Q: "Noah" marks your return to large-scale spectacle films,
do you approach your role any differently than you did while
making the "Harry Potter" series?
A: I remember being on set and Darren was saying, "Okay, the
water is going to be cold, we're probably going to be here for a
full day, try and conserve your energy between takes, like keep
warm and make sure you eat properly. This is going to be
physically very demanding." For a minute I felt very intimidated
and then there's something about having done those "Harry
Potter" films and they were very physical. We did a lot of stuff
in Scotland. It was freezing cold, filming at four in the
morning, working crazy hours.
It's kind of comforting in a way to know that in some
senses, nothing will be as hard as that again, and I'm pretty
prepared for most things people can throw at me, whether it be
animals, water, stunts, CGI (computer-generated imagery),
whatever it is. It was a very good school in a way and set me up
very well for this kind of environment and this kind of
pressure.
Q: Did you do any reading on your character of Ila outside
of the script?
A: I actually didn't do a lot of reading, but I did a lot a
research because I become a mother in the story, and obviously
have never given birth myself. That required quite a lot of
careful thinking. Darren and I had this conversation where we
both agreed that in so many films, women give birth and it looks
like they're barely breaking a sweat. We wanted it to feel very
raw, very real and so I took it pretty seriously.
Q: Did you talk to anybody about what it's like to give
birth?
A: Any pregnant woman anywhere, I'd be like, "Can I talk to
you? Can I talk to you about your experience?" I spoke to my own
mother a lot, obviously, and then I watched a lot of YouTube
videos of natural births, lots of documentaries, spoke to
midwives, just any information I could get my hands on, really.
Q: Ila is unable to conceive initially, but then is made
fertile by a miracle. Was there anything in particular you tried
to emphasize of her psyche?
A: I guess just her self-doubt. ... Ila is barren, she can't
have children, and she doesn't want to deprive her future
husband of being able to have kids and to have a family. There's
this real wrestling match within her. She's so in love with him
and she kind of sacrifices her own happiness for his, and that
struggle and self-doubt felt very relatable to me.
Q: What attracted you to the role in the first place?
A: I was a huge fan of Darren's films. I loved "Requiem for
a Dream." "The Fountain" is one of my favorite movies of
all-time, "The Wrestler," "Black Swan." So, you know, even
before you read the script, you're intrigued because his work
speaks for itself, really.
And then having read the script, I loved my role. She's got
such a huge heart. She's very wise, very relatable, and then you
hear about the cast, it's like Russell Crowe and Sir Anthony
Hopkins and Jennifer Connelly and Ray Winstone. And you realize
that it's the opportunity to work with people who really are at
the top of their game.
(Editing by Michael Roddy)