LOS ANGELES Aug 2 Comedian Ellen DeGeneres has been chosen to host the annual Oscars telecast in March, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said on Friday.

This would be her second stint as master of ceremonies for the Oscars. DeGeneres, the star of her own daytime talk show "Ellen," previously hosted the Academy Awards, the film industry's highest honors, in 2007. (Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Steve Gorman and Vicki Allen)