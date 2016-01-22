LOS ANGELES Jan 22 The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, organizers of Hollywood's annual Oscar awards ceremony, pledged on Friday to double its membership of women and minorities by 2020.

The statement comes after a backlash over the absence of actors or filmmakers of color in this year's Oscars nominations, prompting actor Will Smith and filmmaker Michael Moore, among a handful of others, to shun the awards ceremony in protest.

