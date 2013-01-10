Jan 9 If Americans had their say, presidential
drama "Lincoln" or musical "Les Miserables" would win the best
picture Oscar next month, while Anne Hathaway and Daniel
Day-Lewis should take home the movie industry's top prizes for
acting, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Wednesday.
Americans also think epic fantasy "The Hobbit," slavery
Western "Django Unchained" and shipwreck tale "Life of Pi,"
should be front-runners for the coveted best picture statuette,
according to the online survey of 951 people.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will
announce on Thursday the films and names of those who will
compete for Oscars after a secret ballot by its 6,000 members
working in the movie industry.
According to awards watchers, while both "Lincoln" and "Les
Miserables" are expected to be among the 5-10 official best
picture contenders on Thursday, "The Hobbit" is considered a
long-shot, despite its popularity at the worldwide box office.
Americans looked to be on the money when 27 percent of those
questioned picked Hathaway as a likely Oscar winner for her role
as the tragic heroine of "Les Miserables", and 18 percent picked
Day-Lewis for his performance as U.S. President Abraham Lincoln.
Both actors are seen as leading contenders for Oscar glory
at the Academy Awards ceremony in Hollywood of Feb. 24.
But in other areas, the poll showed a wide divergence
between popular favorites and likely contenders. Some 52 percent
of those questioned had seen none of the 24 movies on the Ipsos
poll list.
Meryl Streep, who has a record 17 Oscar nominations and
three wins, is not expected to be among this year's contenders.
But 57 percent of those polled thought Streep should be a top
five finalist for her role as a frustrated wife in comedy "Hope
Springs" and she came second to Hathaway as their top pick to
win again in February.
Among favorite actors, Americans chose Day-Lewis (18
percent), Denzel Washington's alcoholic pilot in "Flight" (16
percent), Hugh Jackman's turn as convict who makes good in "Les
Miserables" (10 percent) and Jamie Foxx's performance as a
slave-turned-bounty-hunter in "Django Unchained" (7 percent) as
their top picks for Oscar glory.
In the best picture category - the biggest prize at the
Oscars - those interviewed chose "Lincoln" (18 percent), "Les
Miserables" (13 percent), "The Hobbit" (12 percent), "Django
Unchained" and "Life of Pi" (both 6 percent), "The Dark Night
Rises" and Bond movie "Skyfall" (both 5 percent), as the films
they would pick to win.
The poll was conducted between Jan 8-9 and has a credibility
interval of plus or minus 3.6 percentage points.
(Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Sandra Maler)