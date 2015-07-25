By Kara Warner
LOS ANGELES, July 25
LOS ANGELES, July 25 As the lead of teen film
"Paper Towns" and with a slew of upcoming high-profile roles
under her belt, British supermodel Cara Delevingne is happy to
leave the runway behind as she steps onto the big screen.
Delevingne, 22, the striking face of fashion houses and
brands from Chanel to Topshop, plays the mysterious Margo in a
film adaptation of John Green's young adult novel "Paper Towns,"
out in U.S. theaters this week.
The model-turned-actress said she found herself drawing
similarities between herself and her free-spirited teenage
character.
"I'm more like her now than I was when I was her age," the
actress told Reuters.
"I did take elements of myself (into the character) from
when I was like a kid, like 12, because I was very fearless and
brave. When I was 18, I wasn't that clever or great, funny or
smart, intelligent."
"Paper Towns" follows high school teenager Quentin (Nat
Wolff), who is enticed one night by Margo, his childhood crush
whom he has drifted apart from, to play revenge-filled pranks on
unsuspecting students.
In the morning, Margo disappears and the film touches on
themes of identity and defies traditional coming-of-age tropes
as Quentin embarks on a journey that has unexpected twists along
the way.
For Delevingne, acting presented benefits such as staying
put in one place for a longer period of time and building a
camaraderie with co-stars, something she was not able to do in
her modeling career.
"People are like, 'You must travel so much,' and I'm like,
'No, I don't see anything.' I've been to everywhere but I've
never seen any of it," she said.
The actress will be appearing in five films over the next
year, including Joe Wright's visually striking "Pan" and playing
anti-heroine Enchantress in next year's "Suicide Squad."
With 16 million Instagram fans, the quirky Delevingne is
already an established personality, embraced for championing the
"embrace your weirdness" movement.
For Green, the author whose young adult cancer romance "The
Fault in Our Stars" became a hit film last summer, he saw the
complex, misunderstood Margo come alive in Delevingne, in part
due to her own background as a celebrity.
"Margo in the story is one of those people who a lot of
people pay attention to but nobody ever actually listens to, and
I think that is certainly something that Cara can relate to," he
said.
