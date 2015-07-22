NEW YORK, July 22 British model Cara Delevingne
takes up her first major movie role in "Paper Towns", stepping
off the catwalk and onto the silver screen in the film
adaptation of American author John Green's novel about young
love and adventure.
The 22-year old, who made her acting debut in the 2012 film
adaptation of "Anna Karenina", plays Margo in the movie, her
neighbour Quentin's (Nat Wolff) longtime crush.
The pair embark on a night escapade before Margo disappears
and Quentin goes on a mission to find her.
"I've wanted to act ever since I was a child. It's one of my
biggest dreams," Delevingne said at the film's premiere in New
York on Tuesday night. "Living your dream is very emotional, I'm
very happy."
The Burberry and Chanel model has turned her attention to
acting with several films in the works including the
much-anticipated "Batman" spin-off "Suicide Squad", set for
release next year.
"I work really hard, I don't want anyone to ever think that
this is a fluke or I got this because of my social media
presence," Delevingne, who has 15.8 million followers on
Instagram, said of her acting career.
"Paper Towns" hits U.S. cinemas on Friday.
(Reporting By Reuters Television in New York; Writing by
Marie-Louise Gumuchian in London; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)