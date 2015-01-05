LOS ANGELES Jan 5 "Birdman" and "Boyhood," two
of the front runners for Hollywood's film honors this year, were
nominated along with a slew of small movies on Monday for the
top Producers Guild Award, a reliable predictor of the best
picture Oscar.
Among the 10 films nominated for outstanding producer in the
a motion picture were noir L.A. drama "Nightcrawler" and the
tale of a drummer's obsession in "Whiplash," both small
independent films with Oscar chances.
The notable exclusions were two films that opened Dec. 25,
Angelina Jolie's second film as director, the World War Two
survival story "Unbroken," and the civil rights drama "Selma."
Clint Eastwood's portrayal of an Iraq war hero in "American
Sniper" made the list, as did two British biopics, "The
Imitation Game" and "The Theory of Everything."
Rounding out the nominations were the film adaptation of the
best-selling novel "Gone Girl," the American wrestling tragedy
"Foxcatcher" and the offbeat period comedy "The Grand Budapest
Hotel."
"Birdman," a satire of show business, and "Boyhood," a
coming-of-age drama filmed over 12 years with the same actors,
are the favorites going into the awards season that kicks off
next Sunday with the Golden Globe Awards.
The Producers Guild of America has 6,700 members, and in its
25 years handing out its top award has managed to choose the
eventual winner of the Academy Award for best picture for the
last seven years.
The PGA hands out its awards on Jan. 24, while the Oscars
are held on Feb. 22.
(Reporting by Mary Milliken; Editing by Eric Kelsey and Dan
Grebler)