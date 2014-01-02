LOS ANGELES Jan 2 American slavery drama "12 Years a Slave," 1970s con-men caper "American Hustle" and space thriller "Gravity" were among the 10 films nominated on Thursday for outstanding producer of a motion picture in the Producers Guild Awards.

The other films among the 10 were Woody Allen's tragic comedy "Blue Jasmine," Somali pirate thriller "Captain Phillips," AIDS activist drama "Dallas Buyers Club," quirky computer-age romance "Her," heartland comedy "Nebraska," Disney's making of "Mary Poppins" in "Saving Mr Banks," and Martin Scorsese's tale of American greed "Wolf of Wall Street."

Notable exclusions included "Inside Llewyn Davis" from the Coen brothers, family dysfunction drama "August: Osage County" and civil rights saga "Lee Daniels' The Butler."

The Producers Guild Awards, a key indication of Hollywood sentiment ahead of the Oscars on March 2, will be handed out in a ceremony in Beverly Hills on January 19.

Last year, Iran hostage drama "Argo" won the top prize at the Producers Guild and went on to win best picture at the Oscars. (Reporting by Mary Milliken; Editing by Diane Craft)