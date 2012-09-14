BRIEF-Takeda Pharmaceutical completes acquisition of ARIAD Pharmaceuticals
* Says co completes full acquisition of ARIAD Pharmaceuticals Inc on Feb. 16(U.S. local time), at $24.00 per share
KHARTOUM, Sept 14 At least one protester was killed on Friday during a demonstration against an anti-Islam film outside the U.S. embassy in Sudan, a doctor said.
"We just got one dead body brought in," said the doctor at a Khartoum hospital, who declined to be identified.
A Reuters reporter earlier saw two protesters lying on the ground covered in blood in front of the U.S. embassy, where police had fired tear gas to try to disperse thousands of protesters.
* Says co completes full acquisition of ARIAD Pharmaceuticals Inc on Feb. 16(U.S. local time), at $24.00 per share
SEOUL, Feb 17 For Jay Y. Lee, the third-generation leader of South Korea's massive Samsung Group and scion of the country's wealthiest family, home is now a 6.56 square meter (71 square foot) detention cell with a toilet in the corner behind a partition.
* Euronext appoints Paulo Rodrigues da Silva as CEO of Euronext Lisbon