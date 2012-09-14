* Sudanese protesters storm U.S. and German embassies
* Black Islamic flags raised inside embassy compounds
* Crowd smashes property in German embassy, starts fire
* German embassy employees "safe for moment" -foreign
minister
By Khalid Abdelaziz
KHARTOUM, Sept 14 Up to three people were killed
when Sudanese police clashed with thousands of protesters who
broke into the U.S. embassy and raised an Islamic flag on Friday
in protests against a film that denigrates the Prophet Mohammad,
state media said.
More than 5,000 people also gathered to storm the German
embassy and attack the nearby British mission to protest against
the film, which depicts the Prophet as a womaniser and a
charlatan.
Police fought demonstrators for more than an hour in front
of the heavily fortified U.S. embassy outside Khartoum but
retreated after a police car struck a demonstrator and left him
on the ground in a pool of blood.
Sudanese state radio said three people had been killed
during the clashes but a police statement carried by the state
news agency SUNA put the death toll at two, and said 50
policemen had been injured.
As news of the deaths spread, the protesters turned their
anger on the government of President Omar Hassan al-Bashir, who
is facing growing dissent over an economic crisis and
corruption.
"The people want to topple the regime!" chanted the
demonstrators. As police pulled back under a hail of rocks,
protesters jumped the outer wall of the U.S. embassy, a vast
compound comprising several buildings and tiers of fences.
After several protesters clambered onto a balcony and
hoisted a black Islamic flag, guards sitting on roofs inside the
embassy fired warning shots.
A U.S. embassy spokesman said no embassy staff had been
injured and that the protesters had all been expelled.
GERMANY
Earlier in the day, police had fired tear gas to try to
scatter around 5,000 demonstrators who had surrounded the German
embassy and nearby British mission in the tightly-controlled
center of Khartoum.
However, a Reuters reporter later saw policemen standing by
when protesters entered Germany's mission and stayed there for
more than an hour. Two officers even helped protesters to climb
down from the first floor, where they had smashed windows.
Protesters raised a flag emblazoned with the Islamic
profession of faith, "There is no god but God and Mohammed is
his prophet". They smashed windows, cameras and furniture in the
German complex and then started fires inside and outside,
witnesses said.
"I am the first who stormed the embassy," said a young man
who gave his name as Abu Bakr Awad, proudly waving three keys he
said he had found in the reception area. "We set the embassy on
fire, we set it on fire," he shouted.
Firefighters arrived to put out the flames.
German embassy staff were safe "for the moment", Foreign
Minister Guido Westerwelle said in Berlin. He also told
Khartoum's envoy to Berlin that Sudan must protect diplomatic
missions on its soil, a Foreign Ministry statement said.
The film was made in the United States, and Muslim outrage
has led to crowds assaulting U.S. diplomatic missions in a
number of Arab countries.
Sudan has also criticised Germany for allowing a protest
last month by right-wing activists carrying caricatures of the
Prophet Mohammad, and for Chancellor Angela Merkel giving an
award in 2010 to a Danish cartoonist who had depicted the
Prophet, an act that triggered protests across the Islamic
world.
Bashir has been under pressure from Islamists who feel the
government has given up the religious values of his 1989
Islamist coup.
The Sudanese government had called for protests against the
film, but peaceful ones.
U.S. President Barack Obama's administration said it had
nothing to do with the crudely made movie.
The film was blamed for an attack on the U.S. consulate in
Libya's eastern city of Benghazi that killed the U.S. ambassador
and three other Americans on Tuesday, the anniversary of the
Sept. 11, 2001, al Qaeda attacks on the United States.