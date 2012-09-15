* State Department orders come after attacks on embassies
* U.S. Marines heading for Khartoum forced to turn back
WASHINGTON/KHARTOUM, Sept 15 The United States
ordered non-essential staff to leave its embassies in Tunisia
and Sudan on Saturday after both diplomatic posts were attacked
and Khartoum rejected a U.S. request to send a platoon of
Marines to bolster security at its mission there.
"Given the security situation in Tunis and Khartoum, the
U.S. State Department has ordered the departure of all family
members and non-emergency personnel from both posts, and issued
parallel travel warnings to American citizens," State Department
spokeswoman Victoria Nuland said in a statement.
The U.S. embassies in Tunis and Khartoum were attacked on
Friday by protesters infuriated by a widely disseminated
anti-Islamic film, made in the United States, that insults the
Prophet Mohammad and has provoked a violent reaction across the
Muslim world.
Four people were killed and 46 injured in the assault on the
U.S. Embassy in Tunis, according to a hospital official in the
city.
In Khartoum, around 5,000 people protesting against the film
stormed the German embassy before breaking into the U.S.
mission on Friday. They also attacked the British embassy and at
least two people were killed in clashes with police, according
to state media.
A U.S. official told Reuters on Friday that Washington would
send Marines to Sudan to improve security at the embassy, which
is located outside Khartoum for security reasons.
But Sudanese Foreign Minister Ali Ahmed Karti told the state
news agency SUNA, "Sudan is able to protect the diplomatic
missions in Khartoum and the state is committed to protecting
its guests in the diplomatic corps."
The top security body in the Khartoum region said that "the
surveillance and protection of embassy, mission and foreign
residential buildings has been stepped up to prevent any
dangers," said the state-linked Sudanese Media Center.
Sudanese and U.S. officials said on Saturday that the
Marines had already set off for Khartoum but had been called
back pending further discussions with Sudan.
The United States had "requested additional security
precautions as a result of yesterday's damage to our embassy,"
said Nuland, the State Department spokeswoman. "We are
continuing to monitor the situation closely to ensure we have
what we need to protect our people and facility."
A riot police truck was parked in front of the deserted
German embassy, which protesters had set on fire. But an Islamic
flag raised by the crowd was still flying.
More than 20 police officers were sitting in front of the
U.S. embassy.
Sudan has also criticised Germany for allowing a protest
last month by right-wing activists carrying caricatures of
Mohammad, and for Chancellor Angela Merkel's award in 2010 to a
Danish cartoonist who had depicted the prophet, triggering
unrest across the Islamic world.
President Omar Hassan al-Bashir has been under pressure from
Islamists who feel the government has given up the religious
values of his 1989 Islamist coup.
The Sudanese government had called for protests against the
film, but peaceful ones. U.S. President Barack Obama's
administration said it had nothing to do with the movie, which
is little more than an amateurish video clip and appears to have
been made in California.