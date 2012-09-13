MOVES-Santander Corporate & Commercial names new director
Feb 21 Banking firm Santander Corporate & Commercial named Saul Proctor as a director within its financial sponsors team.
TRIPOLI, Sept 13 Libyan authorities have made arrests in the investigation into the attack on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi in which the U.S. ambassador and three embassy staff were killed, the deputy interior minister said.
"Some people have been arrested and are under investigation," Wanis Sharif told Reuters on Thursday. "We are gathering evidence."
He did not give further details.
Feb 21 Banking firm Santander Corporate & Commercial named Saul Proctor as a director within its financial sponsors team.
* GMS announces launch of secondary public offering of common stock
* First Potomac Realty Trust announces sales of Plaza 500 and One Fair Oaks