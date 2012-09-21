* Libyans march in Benghazi to support democracy
* Protest targets armed Islamist militias
* Islamist groups blamed for killing U.S. ambassador
By Peter Graff and Suleiman Al-Khalidi
BENGHAZI, Libya, Sept 21 Thousands of Libyans
marched in Benghazi on Friday in support of democracy and
against the Islamist militias that Washington blames for an
attack on the U.S. consulate last week that killed four
Americans including the ambassador.
The "Rescue Benghazi day" demonstration called for the
government to disband armed groups that have refused to give up
their weapons since the NATO-backed revolution that toppled
Muammar Gaddafi last year.
Marchers headed for a main square where a much smaller
counter demonstration of hundreds of supporters of hardline
Islamist group Ansar al-Sharia were waiting.
"It's obvious that this protest is against the militias. All
of them should join the army or security forces as individuals,
not as groups," medical student Ahmed Sanallah, 27, said.
"Without that there will be no prosperity and no success for the
new Libya."
The late afternoon demonstration had a cheerful atmosphere
as families marched with small children on their shoulders.
Fighter jets and helicopters roared overhead in a show of
official support for the demonstration, which has been
enthusiastically promoted by the city's authorities.
"Those military battalions that want to impose their
ideology on the people of Libya will be confronted," Saleh
Gaouda, a member of new ruling national congress, said.
"This city wants to go back to stability and participate in
building the state."
In a sign of the cheerful atmosphere, one car had a giant
cardboard model of Benghazi's landmark lighthouse strapped to
the roof. As the sun set and the crowd began to disperse,
someone shot fireworks into the air.
"DEFEND BENGHAZI"
Although the main demands of the marchers did not mention
the attack on the U.S. consulate, it seems to have provided a
strong impetus for the authorities to rally support behind the
country's weak government.
U.S. ambassador Christopher Stevens was well liked in Libya,
and many people who were angered by an anti-Islamic film made in
the United States consider the attack on the embassy to have
been excessive. Some placards in English, intended for
international news cameras, read: "We demand justice for
Stevens" and "Libya lost a friend".
"I am out today to defend Benghazi. Killing the ambassador
is a completely separate thing," 26-year-old Amjad Mohammed
Hassan, a network engineer, said. "I don't give a damn about the
killing of the ambassador because the Americans offended the
Prophet. I am just here for Benghazi."
Benghazi, 1,000 km (600 miles) from Tripoli across largely
empty desert, is controlled by various armed groups, including
some comprised of Islamists who openly proclaim their hostility
to democratic government and the West.
Some of these have been identified by local people as being
among those who were at the consulate protest last week. U.S.
officials have described the violence as a "terrorist attack".
One group linked to the attack is Ansar al-Sharia, which has
denied involvement in the violence.
Abu Al-Qaa, a demonstrator at the Ansar al-Sharia counter
demonstration, said Stevens "was preparing for the entry of
American troops into Libya".
"The will of the Prophet was to expel infidels from Muslim
lands so that Muslims prevail. Terrorizing your enemy is one of
Islam's tenets."
He said he had fought against American troops in Iraq where
he was arrested and sent back to Gaddafi's Libya and jailed for
three years.
One banner at that demonstration read: "Day to rescue
Benghazi or day to rescue America?"
In southern Libya, at least six people were killed and 12
injured in clashes between security forces and a local group, a
security official and a resident said on Friday.
Security forces were sent to the town of Brak, 700 km (400
miles) south of Tripoli, on Wednesday to stop a group
broadcasting songs about Gaddafi on the radio, the official
said. The security forces, made up of former rebel fighters,
came under attack upon arrival.