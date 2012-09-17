* Violent protests in Afghanistan, Indonesia
* Embassies under lockdown
* Iran promises to track down film-makers
By Mirwais Harooni
KABUL, Sept 17 Protesters in Afghanistan and
Indonesia burnt U.S. flags and chanted "Death to America" on
Monday in renewed demonstrations over a film mocking the Prophet
Mohammad that has unleashed a wave of anti-Western sentiment in
the Muslim and Arab world.
Indonesian police fired teargas and water cannon to disperse
hundreds of demonstrators who massed outside the U.S. Embassy in
Jakarta, capital of the most populous Muslim nation.
In Kabul, thousands of protesters took to the streets,
setting fire to cars and shops and throwing stones at police.
"We will defend our prophet until we have blood across our
bodies. We will not let anyone insult him," said one protester
in the Afghan capital. "Americans will pay for their dishonour."
The demonstrations were the latest across the world provoked
by a short film made with private funds in the United States
that depicted the Prophet Mohammad as a fool and womaniser.
In a torrent of violence last week, the U.S. ambassador to
Libya and three other Americans were killed in an attack in
Benghazi and U.S. and other foreign embassies were stormed in
several cities in Asia, Africa and the Middle East by enraged
Muslims. At least nine other people have been killed.
The United States has sent ships, extra troops and special
forces to protect its interests and citizens in the Middle East
while a number of its embassies have evacuated staff and are on
high alert for trouble.
The situation poses an unexpected foreign policy headache
for U.S. President Barack Obama as he campaigns for re-election
in November, even though his administration has condemned the
film as reprehensible and disgusting.
Despite efforts early in his tenure to improve relations
with the Arab and Muslim world, he faces a number of problems
including the continued U.S. military involvement in
Afghanistan, Iran's nuclear programme, the Syrian civil war and
the fall-out from the Arab Spring revolts.
US, ISRAEL FLAGS BURNED
The renewed protests on Monday dashed any hopes that the
furore over the film might fade despite an appeal from the
senior cleric in Saudi Arabia, home to Islam's holiest shrines,
for calm over the weekend.
In the Kabul demonstration, protesters shouted "Death to
America" and burned the flags of the United Sates and of Israel,
a country reviled by many Muslims and Arabs because of the
Palestinian issue.
Police Lieutenant-General Fahem Qayem put the number of
demonstrators at between 3,000 and 4,000 but said police had the
situation under control.
Embassies in central Kabul, including the U.S. and British
missions, were placed on lockdown and violence flared near
fortified housing compounds for foreign workers.
Rallies also took place in London, Australia, Turkey and
Pakistan on Sunday, showing the global scale of the outrage.
In other developments on Monday, Iran said it would hunt for
those responsible for making the film.
"The government of the Islamic Republic of Iran condemns
this inappropriate and offensive action," First Vice-President
Mohammad Reza Rahimi said. "Certainly it will search for, track,
and pursue this guilty person who has insulted 1.5 billion
Muslims in the world."
Iranian officials have demanded that the United States
apologise to Muslims for the film, saying it is only the latest
in a series of Western insults aimed at Islam's holy figures.
The head of Lebanon's Iranian-allied Hezbollah, Sayyed
Hassan Nasrallah, called for protests in Beirut this week and
said the United States must be held accountable.
"All these developments are being orchestrated by U.S.
intelligence," he said.
The identity of those directly responsible for the film is
still murky. Clips posted online since July have been attributed
to a man named Sam Bacile, which two people connected with the
film have said was probably an alias.
Nakoula Basseley Nakoula, 55, a Coptic Christian widely
linked to the film in media reports, was questioned in
California on Saturday by U.S. authorities investigating
possible violations of his probation for a bank fraud
conviction.