* Germany follows U.S. in reducing embassy staff in Sudan
* Protests in Britain, Turkey and Pakistan
* Panetta says violence diminishing but urges vigilance
* Libya politician: "group with agenda" attacked consulate
By Robin Pomeroy
DUBAI, Sept 16 Western embassies across the
Muslim world remained on high alert on Sunday and the United
States urged vigilance after days of anti-American violence
provoked by a video mocking the Prophet Mohammad.
The head of Libya's national assembly said an attack on the
U.S. consulate in Benghazi that killed Ambassador Christopher
Stevens and three other Americans last Tuesday looked like a
planned assault by a "group with an agenda" rather than a
spontaneous reaction to the video posted online.
With protests against the film continuing from London to
Lahore on Sunday, Western diplomatic missions were on edge.
Germany followed the U.S. lead and withdrew some staff from its
embassy in Sudan, which was stormed on Friday.
Washington ordered non-essential staff and family members to
leave its embassy on Saturday after the Khartoum government
turned down a U.S. request to send Marines to bolster security.
Non-essential U.S. personnel have also been withdrawn from
Tunisia, and Washington urged U.S. citizens to leave the capital
Tunis after the embassy there was targeted on Friday.
The protests peaked on Friday and abated over the weekend.
Around 350 people chanted slogans at a rally outside the U.S.
embassy in London on Sunday. A small group of protesters burned
a U.S. flag outside the embassy in the Turkish capital, and in
Pakistan there were protests in more than a dozen cities.
One person was killed when unidentified people opened fire
at a protest in the southern city of Hyderabad, and five people
were injured in clashes with police in Karachi as around 1,000
protesters tried to reach the U.S. consulate, police said.
The head of Shi'ite militant group Hezbollah called for
protests in Beirut on Sunday and nationwide later in the week.
"Those responsible for the film, starting with the U.S.,
must be held accountable," Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said.
"All these developments are being orchestrated by U.S.
intelligence."
"AGENDA FOR REVENGE"
The violence is the most serious wave of anti-American
protests in the Muslim world since the start of the Arab Spring
revolts last year. At least nine people were killed in protests
in several countries on Friday.
It was fanned by public anger over a video, posted on the
Internet under several titles including "Innocence of Muslims",
that mocked the Prophet Mohammad and portrayed him as a
womaniser and a fool.
The crisis presents U.S. President Barack Obama with a
foreign policy headache as November elections approach.
Some U.S. officials have suggested the Benghazi attack was
planned by Islamist militants using the video as a pretext, a
hypothesis endorsed by Mohammed Magarief, the president of
Libya's national assembly.
"Call it whatever you want, al Qaeda or not, what happened
was an act by a group with an agenda for revenge. They chose a
specific time, technique and certain victims. This is what it
was all about," Magarief told Reuters in an interview.
However, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Susan
Rice, said on Sunday talk shows that preliminary information
indicated that the attack was not pre-meditated.
"There's no question, as we've seen in the past with things
like 'The Satanic Verses', with the cartoon of the Prophet
Mohammad, there have been such things that have sparked outrage
and anger and this has been the proximate cause of what we've
seen," she said.
Magarief told CBS News that about 50 people had been
arrested in connection with the attack. Some were from abroad.
U.S. FORCES DEPLOYED
U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta said he hoped the worst
of the violence was over but U.S. missions must remain on guard.
"It would appear that there is some levelling off on the
violence that we thought might take place," he told reporters on
his plane en route to Asia on Saturday.
"Having said that, these demonstrations are likely to
continue over the next few days, if not longer."
The United States has deployed a significant force in the
Middle East to deal with any contingencies and rapid deployment
teams were ready to respond to incidents, he said.
The foreign minister of Egypt, where hundreds of people were
arrested in four days of clashes, assured Secretary of State
Hillary Clinton that U.S. diplomatic grounds would be protected.
Mohamed Kamel Amr told Clinton in a telephone call that the
film was designed to incite racial hatred and was therefore
"contradictory with laws aimed at developing relationships of
peace and mutual understanding between nations and states".
In Los Angeles on Saturday, a California man convicted of
bank fraud was taken in for questioning by officers
investigating possible probation violations stemming from the
making of the video. He has denied involvement in the film.
The furore prompted an Iranian organisation to increase the
reward for anyone killing Salman Rushdie, the British author
condemned to death for blasphemy in 1989 by Ayatollah Ruhollah
Khomeini, founder of the Islamic Republic.
"Surely if the sentence of the Imam (Khomeini) had been
carried out, the later insults in the form of caricatures,
articles and the making of movies would not have occurred," said
Hassan Sanei, head of the religious foundation offering $3.3
million for Rushdie's death.
In Lebanon, where one protester was killed in violence on
Friday, Pope Benedict urged Arab leaders to work for peace.
"In a world where violence constantly leaves behind its grim
trail of death and destruction, to serve justice and peace is
urgently necessary," Benedict said at a mass on Beirut's
Mediterranean seafront attended by 350,000 worshippers and
leaders of Lebanon's Christian and Muslim communities.