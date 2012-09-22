* Pakistan government distances itself from minister's offer
* Prominent Egyptian Islamist wants global law on blasphemy
* Group linked to Benghazi U.S. consulate attack forced out
By Jibran Ahmad
PESHAWAR, Sept 22 A Pakistani minister offered
$100,000 on Saturday to anyone who kills the maker of an online
video which insults Islam, as sporadic protests rumbled on
across parts of the Muslim world.
"I announce today that this blasphemer, this sinner who has
spoken nonsense about the holy Prophet, anyone who murders him,
I will reward him with $100,000," Railways Minister Ghulam Ahmad
Bilour told a news conference, to applause.
"I invite the Taliban brothers and the al Qaeda brothers to
join me in this blessed mission."
A spokesman for Pakistan's prime minister said the
government disassociated itself from the minister's statement.
While many Muslim countries saw mostly peaceful protests on
Friday, fifteen people were killed in Pakistan during
demonstrations over the video.
People involved in the film, an amateurish 13-minute clip of
which was posted on YouTube, have said it was made by a
55-year-old California man, Nakoula Basseley Nakoula.
Nakoula has not returned to his home in the Los Angeles
suburb of Cerritos since leaving voluntarily to be interviewed
by federal authorities. His family has since gone into hiding.
In the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka on Saturday, thousands of
Islamist activists clashed with police who used batons and
teargas to clear an unauthorised protest. In Kano, northern
Nigeria's biggest city, Shi'ite Muslims burned American flags,
but their protest passed off peacefully.
The demonstrations were less widespread than on Friday, but
showed anger still simmered around the world against the film
and other insults against Islam in the West, including cartoons
published by a French satirical magazine.
MILITIA OUSTED IN BENGHAZI
In the Libyan city of Benghazi, a crowd forced out an
Islamist militia some U.S. officials blame for a deadly attack
on the U.S. consulate during one of the first protests, on Sept.
11.
Ansar al-Sharia, which denies it was involved in the attack
that killed U.S. Ambassador Christopher Stevens and three other
Americans, quit the city after its base was stormed by Libyans
angry at armed groups that control parts of the country.
That might go some way to vindicate U.S. President Barack
Obama's faith in Libya's nascent democracy where Ambassador
Christopher Stevens had worked to help rebels oust Muammar
Gaddafi only to be killed in a surge of anti-Americanism.
"It's the view of this administration that it's a pretty
clear sign from the Libyan people that they're not going to
trade the tyranny of a dictator for the tyranny of the mob,"
said White House spokesman Josh Earnest.
"It's also an indication that the Libyan people are not
comfortable with the voices of a few extremists and those who
advocate and perpetrate violence, to drown out the voices and
aspirations of the Libyan people."
In Egypt, the leader of Egypt's main ultra orthodox Islamist
party, that shares power with the more moderate Muslim
Brotherhood, said the film and the French cartoons were part of
a rise of anti-Islamic actions since the Arab spring revolts.
"A new reality in the Middle East has emerged after the
toppling of autocratic regime of Hosni Mubarak and others
through democratic elections that brought newly-elected Islamist
governments," Emad Abdel Ghaffour, leader of the Salafist Nour
Party, told Reuters.
"There are interest groups who seek to escalate hatred to
show newly-elected governments and their Muslim electorate as
undemocratic," he said.
Nour, whose party is the second largest in parliament and
plays a formidable force in Egypt's new politics, said President
Mohamed Mursi should demand "legislation or a resolution to
criminalise "contempt of Islam as a religion and its Prophet" at
the U.N. General Assembly next week.