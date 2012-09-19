By Alex Dobuzinskis
LOS ANGELES, Sept 19 An actress in an anti-Islam
film that triggered violent protests across the Muslim world
sued a California man linked to its production on Wednesday for
fraud and slander, saying she had received death threats after
the video was posted on YouTube.
Actress Cindy Lee Garcia, who also named Google Inc
and its YouTube unit as defendants, asked that the film be
removed from YouTube and said her right to privacy had been
violated and her life endangered, among other allegations.
It was the first known civil lawsuit connected to the making
of the film that has circulated online as a 13-minute trailer,
including under the title "Innocence of Muslims."
The film, which portrays the Prophet Mohammad as a womanizer
and a fool, helped generate a torrent of violence across the
Muslim world last week. The U.S. ambassador to Libya and three
other Americans were killed in an attack in Benghazi. U.S. and
other foreign embassies were stormed in cities in Asia, Africa
and the Middle East by furious Muslims.
Garcia accused a producer of the movie, whom she identified
as Nakoula Basseley Nakoula along with the alias Sam Bacile, of
duping her into appearing in a "hateful" film that she had been
led to believe was a simple desert adventure movie.
"There was no mention of 'Mohammed' during filming or on
set. There were no references made to religion nor was there any
sexual content of which Ms. Garcia was aware," said the lawsuit,
filed in Los Angeles Superior Court.
For many Muslims, any depiction of the prophet is
blasphemous. Caricatures deemed insulting in the past have
provoked protests and drawn condemnation from officials,
preachers, ordinary Muslims and many Christians.
"This lawsuit is not an attack on the First Amendment nor on
the right for Americans to say what they think, but does request
that the offending content be removed from the Internet," the
lawsuit said.
The suit accuses Nakoula, Google and YouTube of invasion of
privacy, unfair business practices, the use of Garcia's likeness
without permission and intentional infliction of emotional
distress.
A representative for Nakoula's criminal attorney declined to
comment on the lawsuit.
"We are reviewing the complaint and will be in court
tomorrow," said a Google spokesman.