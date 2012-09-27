By Steve Gorman
LOS ANGELES, Sept 26 An actress who said she was
duped into appearing in an anti-Islam film that stoked violent
protests across the Muslim world took her legal bid to federal
court on Wednesday in a renewed effort to force it off YouTube.
The lawsuit filed by Cindy Lee Garcia names the popular
online video site YouTube and its parent company Google Inc. as
defendants, along with the Egyptian-American Coptic Christian
from California believed to be behind the making of the film.
Last week, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge denied
Garcia's request for a temporary restraining order that would
have required YouTube to stop posting the crudely made 13-minute
video, finding the actress was unlikely to prevail on the merits
of her case in state court.
As in her previous lawsuit, Garcia accused the purported
filmmaker of fraud, libel and unfair business practices. But her
federal lawsuit also asserts a copyright claim to her
performance in the video, titled "The Innocence of Muslims."
Garcia's case was the first known civil litigation stemming
from the video, billed as a film trailer, which depicts the
Prophet Mohammad as a fool and a sexual deviant. The clip
sparked a torrent of anti-American unrest in Egypt, Libya and
dozens of other Muslim countries over the past two weeks.
The outbreak of violence coincided with an attack on U.S.
diplomatic facilities in Benghazi that killed four Americans,
including the U.S. ambassador to Libya.
U.S. and other foreign embassies were also stormed in
various cities across the Middle East, Asia and Africa. For many
Muslims, any depiction of the prophet is considered blasphemous.
Google has refused to remove the film from YouTube, despite
pressure from the White House and others to take it down, though
the company has blocked the trailer in Egypt, Libya and other
Muslim countries.
COPYRIGHT ISSUE
Garcia's lawyer argued in court last week that her client,
who is from Bakersfield, California, has suffered harm similar
to a person whose privacy is violated by the unauthorized
release of a sex tape.
But Google's attorneys said that the rights of an actor do
not protect that person from how a film is perceived.
In her latest lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Santa
Clara, California, Garcia says that Google is infringing on the
copyright she holds to her performance in the film by
distributing the video without her approval via YouTube.
Garcia's lawsuit identifies Nakoula Basseley Nakoula, 55, a
Los Angeles-area Coptic man who has served time in federal
prison for bank fraud, as the film's producer.
On Saturday, a Pakistani cleric offered a $100,000 reward to
anyone who killed the film's maker. Garcia said in her lawsuit
that an Egyptian cleric had issued a fatwa, or religious edict,
against anyone who served as a director, producer or actor in
the video.
According to Garcia, Nakoula operated under the assumed name
of Sam Bacile, misleading her and other actors into appearing in
a film they believed was an adventure drama called "Desert
Warrior."
After the fact, however, she learned that some of her lines
spoken in the production had been dubbed over.
The alteration made it look like Garcia "voluntarily
performed in a hateful, anti-Islamic production," the lawsuit
says, adding that she has "been subjected to credible death
threats and is in fear for her life and the life and safety of
anyone associated with her."
Nakoula has been in hiding for much of the past two weeks
after being questioned by federal authorities looking into
whether he may have violated terms of his probation in the
making or promotion of the video.