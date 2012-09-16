BEIRUT, Sept 16 The head of Lebanon's Shi'ite
militant group Hezbollah on Sunday called for nationwide
protests against a film mocking the Prophet Mohammad, saying the
United States must be held accountable for the Internet video.
"We call for protests tomorrow in the southern suburbs (of
Beirut) at 5 o'clock," Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan
Nasrallah said in a televised speech.
"Muslims and Christians must remain vigilant in order to
refrain from sliding towards strife. Those responsible for the
film, starting with the U.S., must be held accountable.
"All these developments are being orchestrated by U.S.
intelligence," he said, adding that the U.S. government was
using the excuse of freedom of speech in order to justify the
continued broadcast of the film.
Nasrallah also called for demonstrations around Lebanon,
including the southern coastal town of Tyre on Wednesday and the
northern town of Hermel on Sunday.
The video, circulating on the Internet under several titles
including "Innocence of Muslims", portrays Mohammad as a
womaniser and a fool. In one clip posted on YouTube, Mohammad
was shown in a sexual act with a woman.
Many Muslims consider any depiction of the prophet as
offensive and fury about the film tore across the Middle East
this week, with protesters attacking U.S. embassies and burning
American flags.
The U.S. ambassador to Libya, Christopher Stevens, and three
other Americans were killed in Benghazi, Libya, last Tuesday. At
least nine people were killed in protests in several countries
on Friday, but protests subsided over the weekend.
Nasrallah's speech came a few hours after Pope Benedict left
Lebanon for the Vatican, ending a three-day tour in which he
urged Arab leaders to serve justice and peace.
Nasrallah, head of the strongest armed force in the country,
said in a statement last week that he supported the visit.