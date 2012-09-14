TRIPOLI, Lebanon, Sept 14 Hundreds of protesters set alight a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant in the northern Lebanese city of Tripoli on Friday, witnesses said, chanting against the pope's visit to Lebanon and shouting anti-American slogans.

Locals watching the attack said some people were shouting, "We don't want the pope" and "No more insults (to Islam)".

The incident came as Pope Benedict began a three-day visit to Lebanon and as anger over a film which Muslims have said is blasphemous to Islam spread across the region.