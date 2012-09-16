(Corrects Magarief's title)
WASHINGTON, Sept 16 Libyan leader Mohammed
Magarief said on Sunday that about 50 people have been arrested
in connection with the deadly attack on the U.S. consulate in
Benghazi last week, which he said was planned by foreigners
linked to al Qaeda.
The attack on Tuesday in Benghazi came amid protests over a
video made in the United States that Muslims saw as blaspheming
the Prophet Mohammad. It resulted in the deaths of the U.S.
ambassador to Libya and three other Americans.
Magarief, in an interview on CBS's "Face the Nation," said
some of those arrested were not Libyans and were linked to al
Qaeda, the militant Muslim group that carried out the 9/11
attacks on the United States. Magarief, who became president of
the national assembly after the bloody U.S.-backed ouster of
Muammar Gaddafi, described others as affiliates or sympathizers.
"It was definitely planned by foreigners, by people who
entered the country a few months ago and they were planning
criminal acts since their arrival," Magarief said, adding that
some were from Mali and Algeria.
He said the security situation in Libya remained "difficult"
for Americans, as well as for Libyans. The United States wants
the FBI to investigate the consulate attack, but Magarief said
it may be too soon to send in investigators.
"It may be better for them to stay away for a little while
until we do what we have to do ourselves," he said.
Magarief said there was little doubt the assault was planned
rather than a spontaneous reaction to the video, citing the fact
that it came on the 11th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
"These ugly deeds, criminal deeds, directed against late
Ambassador Chris Stevens and his colleagues do not resemble in
any way, in any sense, the aspirations, feelings of the Libyans
toward the United States and its citizens," he said.
The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Susan Rice, said
on Sunday talks shows that preliminary information indicated
that the consulate attack was not planned.
"There's no question, as we've seen in the past with things
like 'The Satanic Verses,' with the cartoon of the Prophet
Mohammad, there have been such things that have sparked outrage
and anger and this has been the proximate cause of what we've
seen," she said.
(Writing by Bill Trott; Editing by David Brunnstrom)