* Head of Libyan assembly says 50 suspects detained
* Interior minister says four held, 50 wanted
* Assembly head says consulate attack "planned by
foreigners"
* Minister says consulate guards may have been infiltrated
WASHINGTON/TRIPOLI, Sept 16 The head of Libya's
national congress said on Sunday about 50 people had been
arrested in connection with a deadly attack on the U.S.
consulate in Benghazi last week, although the interior minister
put the figure far lower.
Tuesday's attack in Benghazi coincided with protests over a
video made in the United States that denigrates the Prophet
Mohammad. It resulted in the deaths of the U.S. ambassador to
Libya and three other Americans.
Libyan assembly head Mohammed Magarief was asked by the
"Face the Nation" programme on the U.S. television network CBS
how many people had been arrested in connection with the
assault, and replied: "About 50."
But Libyan Interior Minister Fawzi Abdel A'al, when asked
about that figure, told Reuters in Tripoli that only four
arrests had been made and around 50 people were "wanted for
investigation".
"What I have is that four have been arrested," he said.
Magarief said some of those arrested were not Libyans and
were linked to al Qaeda, the militant Muslim group that carried
out the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States.
Magarief, who became president of the national assembly last
month after the bloody U.S.-backed overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi,
described others as affiliates or sympathizers.
"It was definitely planned by foreigners, by people who
entered the country a few months ago and they were planning
criminal acts since their arrival," he said, adding that some
were from Mali and Algeria.
He said the security situation in Libya remained "difficult"
for Americans, as well as for Libyans. The United States wants
the FBI to investigate the consulate attack, but Magarief said
it may be too soon to send in investigators.
"It may be better for them to stay away for a little while
until we do what we have to do ourselves," he said.
Magarief said there was little doubt the assault was planned
rather than a spontaneous reaction to the video, citing the fact
that it came on the 11th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
"These ugly deeds, criminal deeds, directed against late
ambassador Chris Stevens and his colleagues, do not resemble in
any way, in any sense, the aspirations, feelings of the Libyans
toward the United States and its citizens," he said.
Abdel A'al said there were indications that the initial
protesters had been armed.
The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Susan Rice, said
on Sunday talks shows that preliminary information indicated
that the consulate attack was not planned.
"There's no question, as we've seen in the past with things
like 'The Satanic Verses,' with the cartoon of the Prophet
Mohammad, there have been such things that have sparked outrage
and anger and this has been the proximate cause of what we've
seen," she said.
After the consulate was attacked, embassy staff were taken
to a "safe house", where a second attack took place.
Asked how attackers managed to launch the second assault,
Abdel A'al said: "I think there may have been an infiltration
within the group protecting the consulate.
"This will come out in the investigation but there are
indications that this is a possibility."