RIYADH, Sept 15 Saudi Arabia's Grand Mufti, the
highest religious authority in the birthplace of Islam, on
Saturday denounced attacks on diplomats and embassies as
un-Islamic after deadly protests against a U.S.-made film
mocking Islam's founder.
Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al al-Sheikh also called on
governments and international bodies to criminalise insults
against prophets and excoriated the film that has prompted a
wave of fury across the Middle East.
"It is forbidden to punish the innocent for the wicked
crimes of the guilty, or to attack those who have been granted
protection of their lives and property, or to expose public
buildings to fire or destruction," he said in a speech carried
by state news agency SPA.
Describing the release of the crudely made short film as
"miserable" and "criminal", he added that attacks on the
innocent and diplomats "are also a distortion of the Islamic
religion and are not accepted by God".
At least nine people were killed after noon prayers on
Friday in demonstrations across the Middle East.
Washington sent extra troops to guard its embassies after
the U.S. ambassador and three other Americans were killed in an
attack on a U.S. mission in Libya on Tuesday. The violence
spread to Egypt, Lebanon, Tunisia, Sudan, Yemen and elsewhere.
There have been no reports of anti-American demonstrations
in Saudi Arabia, a key Arab ally of the United States and
country that holds significant influence over the world's 1.6
billion Muslims via its guardianship of Mecca and Medina.
Al al-Sheikh's statement echoed the official position taken
by Saudi Arabia on Thursday, condemning both the film and
attacks on U.S. embassies.
Earlier on Saturday, al Qaeda's regional wing based in Yemen
called on Muslims to kill American diplomats in Islamic
countries and step up protests against the film.
Some of the senior leaders of the group, Al Qaeda in the
Arabian Peninsula, are of Saudi nationality, but are sworn
enemies of the kingdom's ruling family.