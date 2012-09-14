* Obama leads somber ceremony for dead from Libya
* He speaks amid anti-U.S. fury in Muslim world
* Says other governments must help protect U.S. diplomats
By Margaret Chadbourn
ANDREWS AIR FORCE BASE, Md., Sept 14 President
Barack Obama vowed on Friday to "stand fast" against violent
anti-American protests sweeping the Muslim world as he honored
the return of the remains of the U.S. ambassador and three other
Americans killed in an attack in Libya this week.
Leading a somber ceremony with the flag-draped caskets of
the Libya dead laid out beside him, Obama pledged to do
everything possible to protect U.S. diplomats abroad and said he
would hold foreign governments responsible for helping to
safeguard them.
"The United States will never retreat from the world," Obama
told a crowd that included grieving family members, diplomatic
personnel and military service members inside a vast aircraft
hangar at Andrews Air Force Base outside Washington.
Obama spoke as growing fury about a film that insults the
Prophet Mohammad tore across the Middle East and other parts of
the Muslim world after weekly prayers on Friday, with protesters
attacking U.S. embassies and burning American flags as the
Pentagon rushed to bolster security at U.S. missions.
The obscure California-made film triggered an attack on the
U.S. consulate in the Libyan city of Benghazi that killed U.S.
Ambassador Christopher Stevens and three other Americans on
Tuesday, the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 al Qaeda attacks
on the United States.
The attack and the spread of anti-U.S. violence to other
Muslim countries have raised questions about Obama's handling of
the Arab Spring revolutions of the past year even as he seeks
re-election in November in a closely contested race.
The wave of attacks has reverberated into the presidential
campaign, with Republican challenger Mitt Romney and his allies
seizing the chance to reassert their accusations that Obama has
weakened U.S. global leadership.
U.S. RESOLVE
Obama acknowledged "these are difficult days" but expressed
firm resolve.
"We will bring to justice those who took them from us. We
will stand fast against the violence on our diplomatic
missions," he said.
"We will continue to do everything in our power to protect
Americans serving overseas, whether that means increasing
security at our diplomatic posts, working with host countries
which have an obligation to provide security, and making it
clear that justice will come to those who harm Americans," he
said.
The ceremony was held to honor the return to U.S. soil of
the bodies of Stevens, State Department information management
officer Sean Smith and security personnel Tyrone Woods and Glen
Doherty, both former Navy SEALS.
Some U.S. officials believe the deadly attack could have
been plotted in advance, but White House spokesman Jay Carney
said on Friday he had no information suggesting the assault on
the Benghazi consulate was "pre-planned."
Clinton repeated that the U.S. government had nothing to do
with the making of the inflammatory film, and she insisted the
violent response was "totally unacceptable."
She said countries like Egypt, Tunisia and Libya, which had
cast off authoritarian rulers, "did not trade the tyranny of a
dictator for the tyranny of the mob."
At the start of the ceremony, Marine pallbearers hoisted the
caskets one by one from a military cargo plane and carried them
into the hangar while a military band played somber music. As
Obama spoke, he was flanked by four hearses.
The remains were to be flown to a military mortuary at an
air base in Dover, Delaware.