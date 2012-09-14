* Obama leads somber ceremony for dead from Libya
By Margaret Chadbourn
ANDREWS AIR FORCE BASE, Md., Sept 14 President
Barack Obama vowed on Friday that U.S. resolve would be unshaken
by violent anti-American protests sweeping the Muslim world as
he honored the return of the bodies of the U.S. ambassador and
three other Americans killed in an attack in Libya this week.
Leading a somber ceremony with the flag-draped caskets of
the Libya dead laid out beside him, Obama pledged to "bring to
justice the ones who took them from us" and to hold foreign
governments responsible for safeguarding U.S. diplomatic
installations now under threat.
"The United States will never retreat from the world," Obama
told an audience of grieving family members, diplomats and
dignitaries inside a vast aircraft hangar at Andrews Air Force
Base outside Washington.
Obama spoke as fury about a film that insults the Prophet
Mohammad tore across the Middle East and other parts of the
Muslim world after weekly prayers on Friday, with protesters
attacking U.S. embassies and burning American flags as the
Pentagon rushed to bolster security at U.S. missions.
The Pentagon is sending a platoon of Marines to bolster
security at the U.S. Embassy in Khartoum, Sudan, following
similar reinforcements sent to Libya and Yemen, a U.S. official
said.
The obscure California-made film triggered an attack on the
U.S. consulate in the Libyan city of Benghazi that killed U.S.
Ambassador Christopher Stevens and three other Americans on
Tuesday, the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 al Qaeda attacks
on the United States.
The Libya attack and rapid spread of anti-U.S. violence to
other Muslim countries have raised questions about Obama's
handling of the Arab Spring - still-unfolding revolutions he has
cautiously sought to nurture - even as he seeks re-election in
November in a closely contested race.
The wave of attacks has reverberated in the presidential
campaign, with Republican challenger Mitt Romney and his allies
seizing the chance to reassert accusations that Obama has
weakened U.S. global leadership.
Romney, who has been accused by his Democratic opponents of
trying to exploit a national tragedy for electoral gain, paused
in his campaigning in Ohio to watch the ceremony on television
and then led a moment of silence for the slain Americans.
At a breakfast fundraiser earlier in New York, however, he
suggested Obama's foreign policy lacked "clarity of purpose."
U.S. RESOLVE
Obama's latest foreign policy crisis comes less than two
months before the U.S. presidential election.
He acknowledged "these are difficult days" but expressed
firm resolve to persist in his Middle East policies. "We will
stand fast against the violence on our diplomatic missions," he
the crowd of more than 200 mourners.
"We will continue to do everything in our power to protect
Americans serving overseas, whether that means increasing
security at our diplomatic posts, working with host countries
which have an obligation to provide security and making it clear
that justice will come to those who harm Americans," he said.
The State Department said some 65 U.S. diplomatic missions
around the world had put out security or emergency messages for
U.S. citizens as the protests expanded over the past two days.
Spokeswoman Victoria Nuland said no decisions had been taken
on reducing embassy staff or their dependents in the affected
countries.
The ceremony marked the poignant homecoming of the bodies of
Stevens, State Department information management officer Sean
Smith and security personnel Tyrone Woods and Glen Doherty, both
former Navy SEALS.
Some U.S. officials believe the deadly attack could have
been plotted in advance, but White House spokesman Jay Carney
said on Friday he had no information suggesting the assault on
the Benghazi consulate was "pre-planned."
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, appearing to struggle to
control her emotions, repeated that the U.S. government had
nothing to do with the making of the inflammatory film, and she
insisted the violent response was "totally unacceptable."
She said countries like Egypt, Tunisia, Libya and Yemen,
which had cast off authoritarian rulers, "did not trade the
tyranny of a dictator for the tyranny of a mob."
Echoing Obama's sentiments, the nation's top diplomat said:
"We will wipe away our tears, stiffen our spines and face the
future undaunted."
Also in attendance were Vice President Joe Biden, Defense
Secretary Leon Panetta and Colin Powell, who served as secretary
of state under Obama's predecessor, George W. Bush.
At the start of the ceremony, Marine pall bearers hoisted
the caskets one by one from a military cargo plane and carried
them into the hangar while a military band played somber music.
As Obama spoke, he was flanked by four hearses with a large
American flag hanging from the rafters behind him.
Stevens, 52, had spent a career operating in perilous
places, mostly in the Arab world, and became the first American
ambassador killed in an attack since Adolph Dubs, the U.S. envoy
to Afghanistan, died in a 1979 kidnapping attempt.
The bodies of the four Americans were then flown to a
military mortuary at an air base in Dover, Delaware.