NEW YORK, Sept 18 President Barack Obama on Tuesday pressed leaders of the Muslim world to help ensure security for Americans in their countries after a wave of violence against U.S. diplomatic compounds.

"The message we have to send to the Muslim world is we expect you to work with us to keep our people safe," Obama said during a taped interview with CBS's David Letterman in New York. "We expect their full cooperation because that's the only way the world works."

Protesters have attacked U.S. embassies and burned American flags after an obscure California-made film triggered an attack on the U.S. consulate in the Libyan city of Benghazi last week that killed U.S. Ambassador Christopher Stevens and three other Americans.

Obama, who has ordered tightened security at U.S.'s installations, called the video "offensive" but said it was not an excuse for violence.