WASHINGTON, Sept 15 President Barack Obama on
Saturday rejected any denigration of Islam but said there is no
excuse for attacks on U.S. embassies, insisting he will never
tolerate efforts to harm Americans.
"I have made it clear that the United States has a profound
respect for people of all faiths," Obama said in his weekly
radio address. "Yet there is never any justification for
violence .... There is no excuse for attacks on our embassies
and consulates."
Angry anti-American protests have swept the Muslim world in
response to a film that insults the Prophet Mohammad. An attack
on the U.S. consulate in the Libyan city of Benghazi killed U.S.
Ambassador Christopher Stevens and three others this week.
A day after Obama led a somber ceremony marking the return
of the bodies of the Americans killed in Libya, Obama
acknowledged that a surge of anti-American violence in the
Middle East is disturbing.
The Pentagon is sending Marines to beef up security at the
U.S. embassy in Sudan, following similar reinforcements to Libya
and Yemen.
The Libyan attack and the U.S.-directed outrage have raised
questions about Obama's handling of the so-called Arab Spring, a
series of revolutions that have unseated entrenched
authoritarian governments.
The turbulence in the Middle East has had ripples in a tight
U.S. presidential election, with Obama's Republican challenger
Mitt Romney saying Obama has weakened U.S. authority around the
world.
However, Obama repeated a vow to bring the attackers of the
U.S. consulate in Libya to justice. "We will not waver in their
pursuit," he said.
The president also said the turmoil should not deter U.S.
efforts to support democracy in the region or elsewhere.
"Let us never forget that for every angry mob, there are
millions who yearn for the freedom, and dignity, and hope that
our flag represents," he said.