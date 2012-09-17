KARACHI, Pakistan, Sept 17 Pakistani police
fired in the air to disperse a crowd headed towards the U.S.
consulate in the city of Karachi to protest against a film
mocking the Prophet Mohammad.
A senior police official said 30 students were arrested at
the demonstration organised by a religious party.
Demonstrations have spread in the Muslim world over the
amateurish video, posted on the Internet under several titles
including "Innocence of Muslims".
Protests erupted in several Pakistani cities over the
weekend.
In Monday's demonstration, protesters on motorcycles and in
cars headed towards the U.S. consulate in Pakistan's commercial
hub, prompting police to open fire in the air and use teargas.
Protesters threw rocks at the police and damaged one of
their vehicles. Around 100 people roamed roads and alleys near
the sprawling consulate.
The U.S. embassy in Islamabad said in a security message on
its website that it had suspended public services due to the
potential for demonstrations near the compound.
Pakistan's U.S.-backed government faces a Taliban insurgency
supported by al Qaeda and other militant groups.