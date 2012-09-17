ISLAMABAD, Sept 17 Pakistani Prime Minister Raja
Pervez Ashraf ordered the suspension of YouTube in the country
on Monday over a video made in the United States which mocks the
Prophet Mohammad and has enraged the Islamic world.
The move came hours after police fired in the air to
disperse a crowd headed towards the U.S. Consulate in the city
of Karachi to protest against the amateurish film.
Ashraf's office said in a statement that the Ministry of
Information had been ordered to block YouTube so that the video
could not be viewed.
"The direction has been given after YouTube refused to heed
to the advice of the government of Pakistan to remove
blasphemous material from its site," said Ashraf's office.
"The prime minister said that blasphemous material would not
be tolerated and the services of YouTube would remain suspended
till removal of blasphemous material."
Muslims in Pakistan and elsewhere around the world have been
seething over the video posted on the Internet under several
titles including "Innocence of Muslims".
Protesters on motorcycles and in cars headed towards the
U.S. Consulate in Pakistan's biggest city and commercial hub
Karachi, prompting police to shoot in the air and fire teargas.
Protesters threw rocks at the police and damaged one of
their vehicles. Around 100 people roamed roads and alleys near
the sprawling consulate.
A senior police official said 30 students had been arrested.
Protests erupted in several Pakistani cities over the
weekend.
In Lahore on Monday, protesters threw rocks at police and
burned an American flag near the U.S. Consulate in images
broadcast live on local television channels. Police official Rai
Tahir said six policemen and some protesters were hurt.
"We used teargas and a baton charge," said Tahir. "We
managed to push them back."
The U.S. Embassy in Islamabad said it had suspended public
services due to the potential for demonstrations near the
compound.
Pakistan's U.S.-backed government faces a Taliban insurgency
supported by al Qaeda and other militant groups.